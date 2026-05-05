The Police Command in Rivers State has arrested 13 suspects over the alleged assault of a journalist in Port Harcourt.

The journalist, Allwell Ene, was reportedly attacked while investigating a phone purchase fraud at the Garrison area of the city.

The command’s spokesperson, Blessing Agabe, briefing journalists on Monday in Port Harcourt, said that upon receiving a report of the incident, operatives of the Olu-Obasanjo Police Division swiftly responded and rescued the journalist from the attackers.

She said that following the incident, the command promptly commenced an investigation and obtained a first-hand account of the incident from the journalist.

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“Thereafter, a coordinated operation was launched, leading to the arrest of 13 suspects,” Ms Agabe, an assistant superintendent of police, said.

The police spokesperson said Mr Ene was carrying out a solo investigation at a known crime-prone location frequently raided by the police when he was attacked.

According to her, quite a number of people in the area are allegedly involved in phone theft and harassment of residents.

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“Investigations are ongoing, and efforts are being intensified to ensure all perpetrators are brought to justice,” she added.

Ms Agabe quoted the Commissioner of Police in Rivers, Olugbenga Adepoju, as advising journalists to avoid undertaking investigative assignments alone in high-risk areas.

He urged the media to collaborate with the police to ensure safety while carrying out investigative duties.

Mr Adepoju reiterated the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property and combating criminal activities in Port Harcourt and its environs.

(NAN)