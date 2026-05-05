Manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that Manchester City no longer control their own fate in the Premier League title race after a frustrating 3-3 draw against Everton on Monday night.

City dropped vital points in a dramatic contest that saw Everton score three times in 13 minutes in the second half to earn a deserved draw. The result leaves City five points behind leaders Arsenal, with only one game in hand, dealing a blow to their title hopes.

Speaking after the match, Guardiola admitted his side now depends on results elsewhere to reclaim top spot.

“We take the point and until it’s over, we’re going to continue,” he told Sky Sports.

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“It’s better than a loss. We played to win. It just shows what the team are. We tried and we have done it.

“It’s not in our hands before it was in our hands. Now, no.

“We have to do it in our four games that we have in the Premier League. It will be quite similar against Brentford. We will see what happens.”

City had entered the fixture with momentum and an advantage in games, but the draw means their margin for error has all but disappeared. Attention now turns to their remaining fixtures as they hope for a slip from Arsenal.

Winger Jeremy Doku, who scored twice, including a late equaliser, expressed disappointment at the outcome.

“It feels painful now. There is still a lot of games to go. We lost two points today. We will keep on fighting – we owe it to ourselves and to our fans,” he said.

Guardiola also highlighted the challenge posed by Everton, particularly in the second half when the hosts raised their intensity.

“Everton away is always difficult, and I give credit to them for their composure and aggression.

“Second half, they made a step up. We didn’t have as much control, and we gave away the goal. After that, they come back and make a proper English game, so aggressive in the duels.

“But in general, we made a really good performance. It’s not easy because they play so well defensively, with 10 players there and transitions with Beto with Dewsbury-Hall.”

With only a few matches left, City must now win their remaining games and hope for help elsewhere if they are to keep their title ambitions alive.