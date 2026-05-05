Sevilla head coach García Plaza has firmly backed his selection calls after leaving Akor Adams on the bench for a second consecutive match, opting instead to start Chidera Ejuke in their narrow but crucial 1-0 LaLiga victory over Real Sociedad.

The win, secured by a decisive strike from Alexis Sánchez, was more than just three points; it was a statement in Sevilla’s survival push, nudging them further away from the looming threat of relegation in a season that has demanded constant adjustment.

Selection calls under the spotlight

For Adams, the decision raised eyebrows. The Nigerian striker has been one of Sevilla’s more reliable attacking outlets this season, contributing 8 goals and 3 assists, including a composed penalty against Atlético Madrid.

Yet, against Sociedad, he remained unused for the full 90 minutes.

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García Plaza, however, made it clear in his post-match press conference that sentiment and past contributions are not dictating his current approach.

“I bet on Neal, and he scored a goal the other day, that’s all there is to it,” he said, underlining a performance-based selection model.

“Quality of minutes” over status

At the heart of Sevilla’s late-season strategy is a shift in philosophy, impact over reputation.

The manager emphasised that roles are now defined by what players deliver in specific moments rather than guaranteed starting spots.

“Akor, with me, has played every game; he scored a penalty against Atlético, but right now, it’s not the number of minutes each player gets that’s important, but the quality of the minutes they give us,” García Plaza explained.

It’s a clear message: no place is secured, and every contribution must carry weight.

Ejuke’s profile changes the attack

The decision to hand Ejuke a starting role was tactical and deliberate.

Sevilla needed unpredictability, directness, and the ability to destabilise defensive structures. Ejuke provided exactly that.

“We’re looking for the kind of situations he creates; he’s very confident, good in one-on-one situations, good at drawing defenders out,” García Plaza said.

Unlike more traditional wide players, the Nigerian winger offered a different attacking rhythm, one built on disruption, quick triggers, and isolating defenders in dangerous areas.

That variation proved valuable, as Sevilla found the balance needed to grind out a result in a high-stakes encounter.

Survival fight shaping decisions

This was not just another league game, it was part of a broader fight for stability.

Sevilla, a club accustomed to European ambitions, have spent much of the campaign navigating unfamiliar territory near the bottom half of La Liga.

Every decision now carries weight. Every point matters.

And in that context, García Plaza’s choices reflect a manager prioritising efficiency, adaptability, and immediate impact over hierarchy.

What it means for Akor Adams

For Adams, the challenge is now clear.

Despite his strong numbers and earlier consistency, he faces increased competition in a squad where roles are fluid and form is king.

García Plaza hinted that opportunities will still come, but possibly in different phases of games.

“If not, we’ll have Akor for the second half,” he noted, reinforcing the idea of Adams as a potential impact option rather than a guaranteed starter.

A defining stretch ahead

With the season entering its decisive phase, Sevilla’s approach is evolving into one built on tactical flexibility and ruthless efficiency.

The victory over Real Sociedad may have been narrow, but its significance runs deeper, it reflects a team recalibrating in real time to survive.

And within that system, both Ejuke and Adams remain central figures, just in different roles, for now.