The Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Investigators of Nigeria (CIFCFIN) has said that for Nigeria to strengthen its capacity for accountability, good governance, transparency and plug leakages, it must embrace forensics-driven governance.

It warned of the grave dangers ahead if Nigeria ignores the rising threats.

“Today, financial crimes have become more sophisticated, technology-driven, and transnational while Nigeria continues to face challenges such as public finance leakages, weak project execution, and rising debt with limited development outcomes,” stressed CIFCFIN Founder and Chairman, Governing Council, Iliyasu Gashinbaki during the Institute’s induction of Fellows and Licensed Practitioners as well as its 4th Annual General Meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

The speech was delivered by the Institute’s 1st Vice President, Johnson Oluata, who represented Mr Gashinbaki at the event.

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He said the Institute has continued to strengthen capacity and promote best practices in forensic investigation and fraud prevention through training, partnerships and professional development. According to him, CIFCFIN has trained over 6000 forensic and fraud investigation professionals with national footprints across public institutions, security agencies, and the private sector.

He, however, lamented that the gap between public spending and actual development outcomes has remained a major concern, noting that certain projects that have been funded across the sectors in Nigeria have also been abandoned. He stressed that in an era of cryptocurrency fraud, cybercrime, and complex financial manipulation, forensic professionals must remain ahead of emerging threats through continuous learning and innovation.

Expounding on this, the 1st Vice President said that individuals, institutions, and even leadership at all levels must remain accountable to society. “Furthermore, capacity building is key. We train our personnel and practitioners to properly handle crime scenes, gather evidence, and carry out their duties professionally. Collaboration is also critical – we cannot work in isolation. That is why this Institute maintains strategic relationships with relevant agencies and organisations to ensure a coordinated approach in tackling crime,” Mr Oluata declared.

Also speaking, the Registrar/Chief Executive, Isa Salifu, said financial crimes require specialised analytical tools, including link analysis to trace relationships between past and present activities. “These crimes continue to evolve, and so must our responses. While conventional accounting methods remain relevant, they are no longer sufficient on their own. Criminals are constantly innovating, so to stay ahead, we must continuously evolve as well,” he explained.

Giving an insight on the training, Council member and Chairman, Professional Training & Standards, Michael Ayeni, revealed the intricate process involved. “We exposed them to a range of relevant training topics. For instance, we covered court proceedings, documentation processes, and even the assessment of burnt documents. We made them understand that, in some cases, even burnt documents can still be recovered through forensic processes.”

On the high standard of the Institute’s training model, one of the newly inducted practitioners, Isa Doma, recalls his experience: “The training was highly insightful and impactful. It provided practical knowledge and modern techniques in forensic investigation, evidence handling, crime scene management, and analytical thinking. I gained valuable skills that will enhance my professional capacity and improve my approach to investigations. It was also a great opportunity to learn from experienced facilitators and interact with other participants. Overall, the training was enriching, timely.”