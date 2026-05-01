Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has said that the Kaduna light rail project which was approved by the Federal Executive Council on Thursday will complement his administration’s efforts at easing transportation for workers.

The governor who thanked President Bola Tinubu for approving the project, said that his government recognises the economic pressures that workers face in the wake of subsidy reforms.

Mr Sani made the remarks on the occasion of Workers’ Day celebration at Murtala Square, Kaduna on Friday. He pointed out that ‘’Our relationship with organised labour has been constructive and we remain committed to sustaining this partnership through dialogue and cooperation.’’

According to him, ‘’to ease transportation costs, we introduced the free CNG bus service. With 100 buses deployed, over 1.5 million citizens have benefited within nine months, saving an estimated ₦1.4 billion in transport expenses.’’

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The governor stressed that the Kaduna light rail ‘’will complement the Bus Rapid Transit system and significantly improve urban mobility by providing safe, reliable, and affordable transportation.’’

He acknowledged the challenges of the past and the impact on livelihoods and public service delivery, adding that they ‘’remind us that governance must always consider the human consequences of policy decisions.’’

‘’In line with this understanding, we have prioritised the welfare of retirees. With the recent release of ₦4.289 billion, total payments for pensions, gratuities, and death benefits now stand at ₦17.796 billion, benefiting over 8,300 individuals,’’ he said.

According to Mr Sani, payment of pensions and gratuity as well as death benefits to the family of deceased workers, ‘’reflects our commitment to honouring those who have served our state.’’

The governor also said that his administration has prioritised both infrastructural development and personnel recruitment in the health sector.

‘’With 15 percent of the 2026 budget allocated to health, we have upgraded 255 Primary Healthcare Centres to level 2 and established 23 centres of excellence, alongside a 300-bed specialist hospital.

‘’We have also strengthened secondary healthcare through the upgrade of 15 General Hospitals and ensured improved welfare for health workers through the implementation of CONHESS and CONMESS,’’ he added.

Governor Sani further said that his government has invested in both infrastructural and human capital in the education sector.

‘’We have constructed 736 classrooms, renovated over 1,200 classrooms, recruited 10,000 teachers, and trained more than 33,000 personnel.

‘’We have also completed 62 new secondary schools, with additional 50 schools under construction to meet growing demand,’’ he added.

The governor disclosed that under the out-of-school children programme the state government has commenced the construction of 102 new schools and the renovation of 170 existing ones across all local government areas.’’

He said that with nearly 150 road projects covering over 1,345 kilometres, ‘’we are connecting communities, facilitating trade, and supporting economic growth.’’

According to him, Kaduna State’s peace-building efforts have restored stability in areas such as Birnin-Gwari, Giwa, Kajuru, and Igabi, allowing farmers to return to their lands and resume productive activities.

‘’These achievements are the result of collective effort. Workers remain central to the implementation of government policies and programmes.

‘’We recognise that challenges remain. Limited resources and growing demands require careful planning and continued engagement with stakeholders”, Mr Sani emphasised.

In his remarks, the State NLC Chairman, Comrade Ayuba Magaji Suleiman commended Kaduna State Government on the free transport scheme, resumption of Teachers Endwell Scheme and reabsorption of Kaduna State Water Corporation workers into the payroll.

The State NLC Chairman also praised the Governor Uba Sani administration for the payment of pension and retirement benefits to the tune of M17.7 billion.

While giving kudos to the Government for implementing minimum wage, he however pleaded with the administration to pay consequential adjustment for senior civil servants.