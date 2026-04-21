Some members of Accord Party on Tuesday staged a protest at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters, Abuja, demanding immediate recognition of Christopher Imumolen as the party’s national chairman.

The protesters, who thronged the commission’s office with placards and a formal petition, called on INEC to comply with subsisting court orders affirming Mr Imumolen’s leadership and to update its records accordingly

Speaking during the protest, Mr Imumolen, a former presidential candidate of the party, expressed frustration over what he called INEC’s reluctance to enforce judicial decisions.

He said that the commission, as a regulatory body, must remain neutral and uphold the rule of law.

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“We have not come here to cause any problem, but to speak because it seems INEC has not been listening.

“INEC should not be found supporting one faction over another, especially when there is a court order giving direction on what to do. A court order is not advisory; it is meant to be obeyed,” Mr Imumolen, a professor, said.

He questioned the commission for complying with similar court orders issued against other parties, such as the African Democratic Congress (ADC), while failing to do so for Accord.

He said that despite several court orders and petitions submitted to INEC, it had continued to recognise the Maxwell Mgbudem-led faction.

“We have submitted numerous letters and court proceedings to INEC, yet their website still reflects another person as chairman. Justice delayed is justice denied,” he stated.

Mr Imumolen alleged that the Mgbudem-led faction had been illegally removing state chairmen supporting the court-mandated leadership.

“INEC is under a constitutional obligation to obey valid court orders. If there is any claim that the order has expired, the critical question remains: why was it not obeyed while it was subsisting?

“Had INEC complied accordingly, Prof. Chris Imumolen would have been duly reflected on the INEC website as national chairman, pending any application by Mr Maxwell Mdubem to vacate the order which, to date, has not been vacated,’’ he said.

He said that the demands of the protesters, as stated in the petition, included calls for the immediate recognition and formal listing of Mr Imumolen as the national chairman on the INEC website.

“We hereby demand that INEC immediately recognise Chris Imumolen as national chairman in full compliance with subsisting court orders; and cease recognition of Mdubem, as no court order authorises such recognition.

“All duly elected state chairmen, who emerged through valid congresses and whose tenures remain subsisting, must also be recognised by INEC without prejudice,’’ he said.

The affected states, according to him, include: Zamfara, Borno, Ogun, Katsina, Yobe, Bauchi, Ondo, Ekiti, Lagos, Osun, Nasarawa, FCT, Edo, Delta, Benue, Oyo, Plateau and Kwara.

Mr Imumolen called on INEC to immediately comply with all subsisting court orders, as issued by competent courts of jurisdiction.

“Court orders are meant to be obeyed—not ignored, not delayed and certainly not selectively applied.

“We trust that INEC will act swiftly to correct these anomalies and uphold the sanctity of the law,’’ he said.

He warned that failure to act accordingly risks placing INEC in direct conflict with judicial authorities and constitutional order.

“If laws are not obeyed, then should we take humanity into our hands? No, we will not. But if the court has decided, you follow it,” Mr Imumolen said.

He also alleged that Mr Mdubem had continued to deploy institutional mechanisms to intimidate and victimise duly elected state chairmen who did not align with his claim to leadership.

INEC National Commissioner, Abdullahi Zuru, while addressing the protesters, said that the commission would consider the petition they submitted.

“I have listened to what you have said. I have received some communication from you. I will forward this to the commission, and it will look into whatever it is there and act appropriately,’’ Mr Zuru said.

(NAN)