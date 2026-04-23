Stakeholders from Daura–Sandamu–Mai’adua federal constituency have presented Yusuf, son of former President Muhammadu Buhari, as their preferred candidate for the House of Representatives seat, signalling a potential extension of the Buhari family’s political influence in the state.

The stakeholders made the presentation on Wednesday during a visit to Governor Dikko Radda at the Government House in Katsina.

Speaking during the meeting, Mr Radda emphasised the need for discipline, consultation, and grassroots engagement in political participation, noting that political ambition must be guided by due process and broad-based support.

“Political ambition requires patience, structure, and proper consultation. Engage the grassroots, visit wards and local governments, consult political leaders, and follow due process in seeking the mandate of the people,” the governor said.

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He added that political activities should be anchored on unity, mutual respect, and adherence to democratic principles.

“This is not merely about contesting elections. It is about engaging our people, strengthening our democratic culture, and ensuring that every aspiration is pursued with responsibility and respect for established processes,” he said.

Mr Radda also referenced his longstanding political ties to the late President Buhari, under whom he served as Chief of Staff to former Governor Bello Masari and later as Director-General of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN).

“I remain deeply connected to the legacy and family of the late President Muhammadu Buhari. I will never distance myself from the values he stood for,” he said.

The governor, however, said the aspiration of Mr Buhari’s son was a product of consultations within the constituency and not initiated by his administration.

“As governor, I remain committed to fairness, inclusivity, and stability within our political family. I will continue to support any process that strengthens unity and democracy in Katsina State,” he said.

Stakeholders, minister back nomination

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, the District Head of Dumurkul, Musa Haro, said stakeholders across the constituency had unanimously agreed to support Mr Buhari.

“After extensive consultations, stakeholders resolved to support Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari. This decision reflects the will of our people,” he said.

Also speaking, the Minister of Arts, Culture and Tourism, Hannatu Musawa, described the development as a reflection of unity and continuity, noting that the aspirant represents a bridge between legacy and the future.

“Leadership is about continuity and preparing the next generation. Supporting capable individuals ensures stability, growth, and sustained progress,” she said.

Aspirant speaks

Mr Buhari thanked the stakeholders and the governor for their support, pledging to uphold the values associated with his family name.

“I do not take this responsibility lightly. I am committed to upholding the legacy of service associated with my family and working with our youth to build a better future for our constituency,” he said.

Context

Katsina State, particularly the Daura axis, has long been considered a stronghold of the All Progressives Congress (APC), largely due to the enduring political influence of former President Buhari.

It remains unclear when party primaries for the seat will be held or whether other aspirants have indicated interest in the position.