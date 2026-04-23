Terrorists operating around Kainji National Park have abducted Anthony Enahoro, a medical doctor, in the Wawa district of Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

According to residents, the incident occurred at about 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday when gunmen stormed the outskirts of Wawa garrison town, firing sporadically.

Wawa houses two military formations, including a detention facility where Boko Haram and other suspected terrorists are being held. Terrorists attempted to breach the fortified town in October 2022 but were met with resistance from the military. Recently, a leaked memo from the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) revealed that Boko Haram terrorists are planning to attack the detention facility to free their comrades.

A community youth leader told our reporter that Mr Enahoro, who owns Hope Hospital, was seized at the facility located along Wawa–Lima Road.

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Although several people were present at the scene, only the doctor was taken, residents said.

Locals suspect that the doctor may have been targeted to provide treatment for wounded or ill fighters.

“He is a doctor and we are suspecting that he was kidnapped to treat the terrorists, because he’s one of the best doctors we have in Borgu land currently,” the youth leader said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Ansaru terrorists attacked Kemanji village in Kaiama, Kwara State, killing three soldiers, injuring others, and carting away an operational vehicle and motorcycles.

Security sources said several of the attackers were also killed or wounded during the assault.

It remains unclear whether Ansaru, which has become bolstered by the infiltration of Sahelian ally Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) into the Kainji area, was behind the abduction of Mr Enahoro. However, a faction of Boko Haram led by Sadiku is believed to wield greater influence in the area where the abduction occurred. The group had carried out multiple deadly attacks, including the planting of explosives along major routes in the axis.

The Niger State Police Command has yet to issue an official statement on the Wednesday night attack. An enquiry sent to its spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, had not been answered as of press time.