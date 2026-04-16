Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, have named a 21-player training camp roster ahead of a series of high-profile friendlies against WNBA sides, as preparations intensify for the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Berlin.

The squad, unveiled by head coach Rena Wakama, is a blend of experienced players and emerging talents, underlining the team’s focus on both continuity and long-term development.

A new chapter beyond Africa

Fresh off years of dominance that have redefined African women’s basketball, D’Tigress are stepping into unfamiliar but necessary territory, high-level international friendlies against WNBA opposition.

Head coach Wakama’s 21-player training camp roster is a carefully crafted blend of hardened winners and ambitious newcomers, which signifies a statement of intent.

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The challenge ahead is steep: clashes against the Los Angeles Sparks, Minnesota Lynx, and Indiana Fever, three franchises rooted in one of the most competitive basketball ecosystems in the world.

For a team that has repeatedly conquered Africa, this is the next frontier.

The core that built a dynasty

At the heart of this squad are the names that have carried Nigeria’s dominance across the continent.

Ezinne Kalu, the engine, relentless and fearless.

Promise Amukamara: versatile, disciplined, battle-tested.

Victoria Macaulay, a presence in the paint, physical and decisive.

These are not just players; they are the pillars of a dynasty that has turned D’Tigress into a symbol of sustained excellence in African sport.

But dynasties survive only when they evolve.

The next wave arrives

This camp is as much about the future as it is about the present.

A new generation steps into the frame, players with raw hunger and something to prove. Names like Oluchi Okananwa, Stephanie Okechukwu, Uche Izoje and Danielle Osho headline a group eager to earn their first caps.

They are not here to observe. They are here to compete. And in a team built on accountability and edge, opportunity must be taken, not given.

Full training camp roster

Promise Amukamara, Shay Ijiwoye, Donanu Regina, Jerni Kiaku, Ezinne Kalu, Oluchi Okananwa, Gabby White, Nora Ezike, Victoria Macaulay, Vivian Iwuchukwu, Pallas Kunayi-Akpanah, Suzie Rafiu, Danielle Osho, Nicole Enabosi, Maryam Dauda, Rita Igbokwe, Stephanie Okechukwu, Uche Izoje, Vera Ojenuwa, Favour Nwaedozi and Blessing Ejiofor.

Notable absences, lingering questions

Every selection tells a story, but so do the omissions.

Captain Amy Okonkwo is absent, having secured a training camp contract with the Dallas Wings after featuring for them last season.

Elizabeth Balogun is also tied to a similar opportunity with Toronto Tempo, while Murjanatu Musa is also missing.

Their situations underline a growing reality: Nigerian talent is no longer just dominant at home; it is in demand globally.

Still, their availability remains uncertain. Training camp contracts are fragile, and decisions made in boardrooms thousands of miles away could yet reshape this squad.

The dates that matter

The test begins soon.

25 April vs Los Angeles Sparks, 27 April vs Minnesota Lynx, 2 May vs Indiana Fever. Three games. Three measuring sticks. No hiding.

The bigger picture: Berlin on the Horizon

Strip it all back, and these friendlies are about one thing: preparation with purpose.

The 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup looms large, a global stage set for 4–13 September in Berlin.

For D’Tigress, this is where legacy will be tested beyond Africa.

These games offer a rare window to measure depth, integrate fresh legs, and sharpen tactical identity against elite opposition. It is where combinations are tried, weaknesses exposed, and belief either reinforced or challenged.

Legacy in motion

D’Tigress are no longer just champions of Africa. That chapter is written.

What lies ahead is harder: proving that their dominance can travel, that their identity can withstand the speed, power, and precision of the global game.

This roster, this moment, these games; they are all part of a larger question.

Not whether D’Tigress are great.

But how far can that greatness go?