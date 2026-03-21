Nigeria’s D’Tigress have once again reinforced their place among the elite, maintaining 8th position in the latest FIBA Women’s World Rankings with 700.3 points.

It is a number that tells only part of the story. Beyond the points lies a deeper narrative of consistency, resilience, and sustained dominance; one that continues to set Nigeria apart as the only African nation inside the global top 10.

The rankings, released on 20 March, come on the heels of the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 Qualifying Tournaments, a stretch that tested D’Tigress across multiple fronts.

From high-scoring wins to difficult losses, the period offered a clear measure of where Nigeria stands in the global hierarchy and how far the women basketballers are willing to go.

Tested in Lyon: Wins, losses, and lessons

In Lyon, D’Tigress’ campaign unfolded like a series of statements and reminders. They opened with authority, dismantling Colombia 70–37 in a performance that showcased their defensive discipline and offensive control.

But the road was never going to be straightforward.

A 77–60 defeat to South Korea exposed vulnerabilities, before Nigeria responded with a commanding 101–84 victory over the Philippines, an attacking display that reaffirmed their ability to dictate tempo against quality opposition.

Their clash against France, one of the tournament’s standout teams, told a different story. Nigeria mounted a spirited second-half comeback, pushing the hosts to the limit before falling 93–86, a loss that underlined their capacity to compete with the very best.

The campaign closed with an 81–73 defeat to Germany, while a narrow 77–76 loss to Turkey in a pre-qualifier friendly served as an early indicator of the fine margins that defined their run in France.

Global order, African authority

At the summit of the rankings, the United States women’s national basketball team remain firmly in control at number one, with France climbing to second place ahead of Australia. China and Belgium complete a formidable top five.

Yet, within that global order, Nigeria’s position carries unique weight.

D’Tigress are not just present; they are Africa’s only flagbearers in the top 10. It is a reflection of years of dominance, built on multiple AfroBasket triumphs and an evolving identity that continues to challenge established basketball powers.

Elsewhere on the continent, Mali sit 18th globally, the only other African side within the top 20. Senegal follow at 22nd, while Mozambique (34th) and Cameroon (37th) round out Africa’s presence within the top 40.

Staying power in a shifting landscape

Rankings can fluctuate, but relevance is earned and sustained. For D’Tigress, holding onto 8th place is not just about consistency; it is about endurance in an increasingly competitive global game.

This latest ranking reinforces a familiar truth: Nigeria are no longer outsiders looking in. They are a team firmly embedded within the world’s elite, capable of trading blows with top-tier nations while carrying the weight of a continent’s expectations.

As the focus gradually shifts toward the 2026 World Cup in Berlin, the message is clear. D’Tigress are not just representing Africa; they are competing consistently on the global stage.

And for now, they are holding their ground.