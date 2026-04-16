A group of United Nations experts on Wednesday criticised Israel for violating the current two-week truce in the Middle East.

The group of 19 human rights experts, made up of special rapporteurs and independent experts, also asked member states of the United Nations to suspend arms transfer to Israel.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the experts asked that arms transfers be suspended, given evidence of Israel’s violation of international humanitarian and human rights law.

Last Wednesday, after Mr Trump announced a ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran, Israel launched a wave of attacks on Beirut that killed more than 350 people, including 30 children.

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Israel’s latest attack on the country, which came just before the UN experts’ statement, killed at least 16 people.

The group described these attacks as a blatant violation of the UN Charter, emphasising that they have nothing to do with self-defence.

According to the group, it is an affront to multilateralism and the UN-based International order.

The experts demanded that Israel “immediately cease all military operations in Lebanon, comply with the ceasefire framework and Security Council Resolution 1701, withdraw its forces, enable the safe return of displaced persons, and engage in direct negotiations with Lebanon.”

The UN experts also asked the US to use “its influence to ensure Israel halts strikes on Lebanese civilians and infrastructure without delay.”

PREMIUM TIMES previously reported that Israel’s attack on Lebanon continued despite the Pakistan-mediated ceasefire that halted the war between US/Israel and Iran.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office had declared that the ceasefire does not apply to Lebanon.

Last week, Israel’s army issued evacuation warnings to residents of Southern Lebanon, particularly in the city of Tyre. It asked them to move to the north of the Zahrani River as it prepared to strike the city.

However, Pakistan has insisted that the ceasefire agreement it mediated between the US and Iran included a cessation of Israel’s campaign in Lebanon.