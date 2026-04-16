The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the opposition figures who recently aligned under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing them as disorganised and unable to pose a serious electoral challenge ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking during a media interaction on Wednesday, the APC National Chairman, Nentanwe Yilwatda, said the idea of a coalition driven by individuals rather than established political parties lacks legitimacy.

“You can only have a coalition with political parties coming together, not individuals,” he said.

APC confident in its chances

The APC also expressed strong confidence in its chances in the next election cycle, particularly in the North-west, which it described as a stronghold.

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Mr Yilwatda said recent defections and political realignments have strengthened the party’s position in key “swing states” across the region.

“I can assure you that Kano is a given to us as APC,” he said.

He explained that many of the political structures that delivered votes for the party in the 2023 elections have either remained intact or returned, boosting the APC’s chances.

In Kaduna, the APC chairperson said the party has regained ground in areas previously considered opposition strongholds.

“Southern Kaduna that used to go against us, they’ve all returned to APC,” he said.

In Sokoto, he noted that the APC now controls three of the four major political blocs, while in Katsina, the key political actors are now aligned with the ruling party.

“Zamfara was having four blocks. All those four blocks have collapsed into APC,” he said.

According to Mr Yilwatda, the party’s hold on these swing states gives it a clear advantage in the region.

“Even if I have three out of the remaining states, I’ve won the North-west,” he said. “We are good to go in the North-west when it comes to numbers.”

‘ADC has no electoral success’ – National Secretary

Also speaking during the media chat, APC National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, said electoral outcomes remain the true measure of strength.

He said the ADC’s activities have not translated into electoral success, as evidenced by the outcomes of recent elections in the country.

“The other people (ADC) did not win anything… even win a single seat, whatever party they call themselves, coalition of confusion,” Mr Basiru said.

He further said internal disagreements and personal interests continue to weaken opposition collaboration, noting that individuals cannot replace party structures in building a viable coalition.