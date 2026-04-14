The Police Command in Rivers State has arrested a 24-year-old suspect over alleged kidnapping and rape in the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Blessing Agabe, told journalists in Port Harcourt on Sunday that the suspect was apprehended following a complaint by a young woman.

Ms Agabe, an assistant superintendent of police, said that the victim reported that she was taken to a bush in Ulakwo, Etche Local Government Area in the state, where she was assaulted, raped and dispossessed of her valuables.

She said that the victim, who was later released by her abductor, reported the incident on Saturday.

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She explained that upon receiving the report, command operatives commenced an investigation using technology-driven strategies.

“This led to the arrest of the suspect, who later confessed to the crime,” she said.

Ms Agabe also said that some exhibits, including a mobile phone, a wig suspected to belong to the victim, and other valuables, were recovered from the suspect.

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She added that efforts were ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang, noting that the suspect would be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

She advised the public to exercise caution when engaging with strangers online, urging them to avoid meeting unknown individuals in isolated locations.

“It is important to inform your friends and family of your movement, verify identities before physical meetings, and report suspicious situations promptly to the police,” she advised.

(NAN)