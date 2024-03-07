The late chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ekiti State chapter, Paul Omotosho, was a victim of negligence and poor work attitude of health workers at the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) before his death, hospital insiders have said.

Mr Omotosho was rushed to EKSUTH under an emergency situation on Tuesday night. But PREMIUM TIMES learnt that he was not attended to till he died.

Sources at EKSUTH who is familiar with the matter but preferred to remain anonymous to avoid victimization, said when Mr Omotosho was brought to the Accident and Emergency department of the hospital, those on duty failed to handle his case with the needed urgency. The doctors on duty, they said, also did not respond to the distress call made to them urgently.

“They brought him in an emergency kind of situation around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, but instead of admitting him immediately, they were busy with routine issues such as his card, his file and were foot-dragging. He was never admitted before he gave up the ghost.

“In fact, relatives of patients in the emergency ward were raining curses on the health workers. The doctors too were not immediately on hand to give him the needed treatment to save his life,” one of the sources said.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the late Mr Omotosho used the Afe Babalola Multi-system Hospital for his medical care before taking ill that day.

His relatives took him to EKSUTH that day because of the unpredictable traffic situation of the road leading to the multi-system hospital, and because they believed he could be stabilised at EKSUTH before being transferred to Afe Babalola.

Angered by the development, PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the state government has directed the EKSUTH management to compile names of those on duty on Tuesday night as part of investigation into the matter.

When contacted, EKSUTH spokesperson, Rolake Adewumi, said she could not comment on the matter since the Ekiti State government had set up a committee to investigate the issues surrounding the general work ethics at the hospital.

She added that the deceased was brought into the EKSUTH at about 10 p.m. on the fateful day, adding that she was not at the hospital at the time. Mrs Adewumi said she therefore had no firsthand information regarding what transpired.

In recent times, there have been cases of assault on medical personnel at the hospital by aggrieved relatives of patients who felt their loved ones could have been saved if they were properly attended to by health workers.

Some people, believed to be relatives of a deceased person, recently assaulted doctors on duty at the Accident & Emergency department of the hospital over claims of alleged negligence.

They subsequently took away the corpse of their relative in anger without following the laid down procedure of removing corpses from the morgue at the hospital.

As a result of the assault, the Resident Doctors of EKSUTH held an emergency meeting and declared an indefinite strike over alleged incessant assaults on their members while discharging their duty at the hospital.

The Ekiti State Government has set up a 10-member panel of enquiry to investigate the perceived poor work attitude of health workers in the institution.

The state’s Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Oyebanji Filani, in a statement made available to reporters in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday, disclosed that the 10-man committee, which is co-chaired by a former Commissioner for Health in the state, Femi Thomas, and Permanent Secretary of the State Hospital management Board, Sunkanmi Alabi, will look into complaints by residents against the hospital.

The committee, which is to submit an interim report within 72 hours, according to Mr Filani, would investigate “all bottlenecks with a view to streamlining and improving service delivery in the hospital following concerns raised by residents regarding the challenges they face in accessing healthcare services at the hospital.”

The health commissioner urged the public to remain calm and law-abiding, assuring them the state government would effectively address all lingering issues.

