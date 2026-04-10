The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested three suspected armed robbers and recovered a machete, mobile phones, cash, and a Bajaj motorcycle during a routine patrol in the Idimu area of Lagos State.

The Command spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, disclosed this in a statement on Friday via X, noting that the suspects were intercepted in the early hours of Tuesday, 7 April, at about 2:00 a.m. around the Car Wash Bus Stop, near First Bank, Idimu.

According to the statement, patrol officers stopped the suspects who were riding on a motorcycle, after which a search was conducted.

The suspects were identified as Abdullahi Mustapha (20), Salisu Sannusi (30), and Jamiu Sahidu (26).

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“A search on the suspects led to the recovery of a machete concealed in their clothing, army camouflage uniform, four (4) mobile phones, one (1) power bank, suspected to have been unlawfully taken from the owners, some squeezed naira notes and a Bajaj motorcycle with registration number AKD 40 OM, reportedly used for mobility in carrying out their criminal operations,” Mrs Adebisi stated.

She said preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects have been involved in a series of armed robberies targeting unsuspecting members of the public before fleeing the scenes.

The statement added that the suspects are currently in police custody as investigations continue, with efforts ongoing to conclude the case and ensure appropriate prosecution.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Tijani Fatai, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to sustaining public safety and tackling crime across the state.

He also urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through the Command’s emergency hotlines.

The Punch Newspaper reported recently that the police arrested 47 suspects involved in armed robbery, cultism, theft and other violent crimes across Lagos State.

According to the report, the police recovered 14 firearms, including 10 locally made pistols and four pump-action guns, along with ammunition, vehicles, mobile phones, laptops, and other items linked to criminal activities.

Mr Fatai said the operations led to several arrests across different parts of the state.

In Amukoko, operatives arrested a suspected armed robber, Jamiu Yahya, also known as “Elesin,” after acting on intelligence. A search of his residence reportedly led to the recovery of a pistol, live cartridges, and suspected charms.

In Ajegunle, another suspect, Sunday Daniel, was arrested in connection with cult-related activities. Police said he admitted to being a member of the Aiye confraternity and provided useful information for further investigations.

In another operation, 21 suspects were arrested in Ajao Estate during a late-night raid at a hotel where suspected cult members had gathered to celebrate a birthday. Items recovered included a locally made firearm, mobile phones, and cult-related materials.

Separately, officers also dismantled a vehicle theft syndicate and recovered a Toyota Sienna and a Toyota Camry, while three suspects were arrested for vandalising vehicles in another part of the state.