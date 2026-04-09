The Gombe State Police Command has arrested two men after officers reportedly recovered a loaded pistol from them during a late-night patrol in Gombe metropolis.

The suspects, identified by the police as Samuel Sunday, 22, of Layin Hashido Quarters, and Enosh Seth Yakubu, 24, of Water Board Quarters, were reportedly intercepted around Orji Quarters near Jiemere Hotel on the night of 7 April.

According to the command, officers attached to Operation Hattara were on routine patrol at about 10 p.m. when they noticed the two men moving suspiciously and stopped them for questioning.

Police said the encounter took a dramatic turn during preliminary interrogation when one of the suspects allegedly tried to get rid of an object in a bid to avoid detection.

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That object, according to the police, was quickly recovered and found to be a FIE Corp Miami pistol, bearing breach number D847339, loaded with one live 9mm round.

The command said both suspects are currently in custody, while the firearm and ammunition have been secured as exhibits for further investigation.

Authorities said detectives are now working to trace the source of the weapon and determine whether the suspects may be linked to any other criminal activity in the state.

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner of Police in Gombe State, Umar Chuso, praised the officers involved for what he described as a swift and professional response that may have averted a possible security threat.

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The command said the arrest reflects its ongoing commitment to proactive policing and crime prevention across the state.

It also called on residents to remain watchful and continue sharing timely and credible information with security agencies to help sustain peace and public safety.

Police said more details would be released as the investigation progressed.