The Anambra State Chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has suspended all congresses in the state until further notice.

The Chairperson of the party, Patrick Obianyo and the Secretary, Lawrence Okeke, disclosed this in a statement issued in Awka and made available to reporters on Wednesday.

The party stated that the decision was to underscore its commitment to the rule of law, due process, and respect for judicial authority.

It directed all its members and stakeholders to “remain calm, law-abiding, and peaceful throughout this period”.

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According to the statement, new dates for the congresses and conventions would be communicated at the end of the ongoing national consultations and meetings.

It stated that the Obianyo-led committee remained valid and urged the Independent National Electoral Commission and the general public to disregard any directives, announcements, or actions issued by others.

“We urge all members and supporters of the ADC to continue to uphold peace, unity, and discipline as we navigate this period,” the party added.

(NAN)