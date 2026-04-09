Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Yahaya has dissolved the State Executive Council in a move widely seen as an early political reset ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The decision was announced on Wednesday by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ibrahim Njodi, shortly after what he described as an “extraordinary session” of the council convened to review the performance of the administration over the past two and a half years of the governor’s second term.

Addressing journalists in Gombe, Mr Njodi said the meeting served as a “postmortem” of governance activities under the administration and concluded that the government had recorded significant progress across sectors.

According to him, the administration had posted “excellent results” in the delivery of governance and development programmes.

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He explained that after reviewing both governance and the prevailing political climate, Governor Yahaya decided it had become necessary to dissolve the cabinet to create room for members of the executive and other political appointees who may wish to pursue personal political ambitions.

Mr Njodi said the governor’s action was aimed at ensuring fairness and providing a level playing field for all those interested in seeking elective positions ahead of the next election cycle.

“As part of the governor’s directive, all commissioners are to hand over the affairs of their respective ministries to the Permanent Secretaries not later than Friday, April 10, 2026,” the SSG said.

He added that the directive also affects political appointees, aides, and even public and civil servants who may be interested in contesting elective offices in 2027.

The SSG said those in government service who intend to join partisan politics have been advised to resign from their current positions on or before April 10.

The dissolution marks a major shift in the structure of the Gombe State government and could trigger a fresh wave of political realignments within the state’s ruling circle as preparations for the next general elections gather momentum.

Governor Yahaya, who also serves as Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, was quoted as expressing appreciation to the outgoing commissioners and affected appointees for what he described as their loyalty, commitment and service to the state.

He commended them for their individual and collective roles in implementing his administration’s agenda, noting that the successes achieved across sectors were made possible through teamwork and dedication.

The governor also wished the outgoing officials well in their future endeavours, particularly those planning to seek elective offices.

Mr Njodi further said the governor extended special appreciation to journalists in the state for their support and continued coverage of government activities.

He urged the media to remain supportive, responsible and law-abiding while continuing to play their role in strengthening governance and public accountability in Gombe State.

The cabinet dissolution is expected to reshape the political atmosphere in Gombe in the coming weeks, as attention gradually shifts from governance to political calculations ahead of 2027.