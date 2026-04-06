Candidates who met the advertised requirements for jobs in the Akwa Ibom State Civil Service say they were turned back at the final interview stage for the same qualifications that earned them a place in the process.

At the centre of the dispute are three graduates of Linguistics/Nigerian Languages/Efik/Ibibio and Translation Studies from the University of Uyo: Kate Ekiko, Edifofon Ekong, and Inyang Offiong, who applied for the position of administrative officer II through the state government’s ARISE recruitment portal.

Documents from the state recruitment portal, reviewed by PREMIUM TIMES, show that Efik/Ibibio was listed among the eligible qualifications for the role. The candidates said they completed the process, including registration, screening, and e-examinations, before being shortlisted and invited to an interview.

However, two of the three candidates PREMIUM TIMES could reach said their academic background became the basis for their rejection at the final stage.

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From eligibility to disqualification

One of the applicants, Kate Ekiko, said she was invited for an interview on 31 March at 11:30 a.m. alongside two others with the same qualification, but was finally interviewed around 6:30 p.m.

According to her, the Chairperson of the Akwa Ibom State Civil Service Commission, Ekerebong Umoh, who headed the panel, asked her about her course of study and, upon hearing her response, told her it was not relevant to the role.

“She said, ‘Whoever told you that Efik/Ibibio has anything to do with administration is a liar. I don’t even know who posted this. My dear, I am not going to lie to you, you will not have this job, please leave,” Ms Ekiko said, adding that she was not asked further questions.

Ms Ekiko, who said she has been volunteering to teach in a public school since 2016 after returning from the National Youth Service Corps scheme, noted that she could have applied as an Efik/Ibibio teacher if the opportunity had been provided among the positions listed by the government.

She said that, since administrative officer II was the only available opportunity, she, as a linguist, was convinced she could fit in perfectly as an administrative officer, especially in the state’s tourism sector.

Another candidate, Edifofon Ekong, gave a similar account, saying she was told Efik/Ibibio graduates could not fit into the administrative cadre.

“I reminded them that the course was listed when we applied. That was why I applied in the first place,” she said.

Both candidates said they had passed the earlier stages of the recruitment process based on the same qualifications.

Key question: What changed?

The development has raised questions about the consistency of the recruitment process, particularly why candidates were deemed qualified at the application and testing stages but allegedly found unsuitable at the interview stage for a single reason – their course of study.

A review of the ARISE portal recruitment notice by PREMIUM TIMES confirmed that Efik/Ibibio and related disciplines were included among the eligible fields for the administrative officer II position.

The University of Uyo Alumni Association, in a statement dated 1 April, described the situation as troubling, noting that candidates who had met all stipulated requirements were “excluded at the final stage based on their academic background.”

The association called for a review of the process to ensure alignment between advertised criteria and actual assessment.

Commission speaks

In a statement issued on 2 April, Ms Umoh said the recruitment process was guided by the principle of placing “the right persons, with the right qualifications” in appropriate roles.

She insisted that all candidates were treated in line with civil service rules and that the process remains inclusive.

The commission also asked individuals with complaints to come forward with verifiable details, noting that some accounts may be misconstrued.

PREMIUM TIMES sent a media enquiry to Ms Umoh seeking clarification on whether there were internal guidelines regarding the relevance of language-based degrees to administrative roles.

The newspaper also asked why candidates whose qualifications matched the advertised requirements were reportedly not fully assessed during interviews and why they were shortlisted in the first place.

Ms Umoh had not responded to these specific questions as of the time of filing this report.

Similarly, the Head of the Civil Service in Akwa Ibom State, Elsie Peters, did not respond to enquiries on whether the process adhered to established guidelines or whether any review would be conducted.