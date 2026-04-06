Nigerian Afrobeats stars, Olamide Adedeji and Adekunle Kosoko, best known as Olamide and Adekunle Gold, released their first-ever single titled ‘Formation’.

Adekunle Gold announced the release via his social media platforms, teasing the release date and confirming the collaboration with his former label boss.

“First time, me and @olamide Formation. April 9,” the singer wrote, signalling the end of years of anticipation among fans.

In an emotional statement shared on social media, Adekunle announced the release and shared his journey with Olamide, tracing their relationship back to a defining moment years before his mainstream breakthrough.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“In 2014, he heard one song…and that was enough. He gave me a chance when all I had was a dream and a voice, and he took me out of the country for the first time in my life.

He helped shape my journey, and for the first time, we’ve made something special together.

Formation is more than a song; it’s a legacy and brotherhood. A reminder that wherever life takes us, we still share the same roots, the same spirit, and the same love. To everyone who carried YBNL in their hearts from day one until now, this moment is ours.”

Formation

The forthcoming single is particularly significant given the pair’s history.

Adekunle Gold was signed to Olamide’s YBNL Nation in 2015, a period that played a defining role in shaping his early career. Despite their close working relationship at the time, they never released a song together before his exit from the label in 2016.

Since leaving YBNL, Adekunle Gold has evolved from his alternative highlife roots, popularised by his breakout single “Sade”, into a globally recognised Afrobeats act with multiple albums and international collaborations.

Meanwhile, Olamide has remained a dominant force in Nigeria’s music industry, expanding YBNL into a leading label and mentoring a new generation of artists.

The upcoming track is expected to blend Adekunle Gold’s smooth, melodic style with Olamide’s street-influenced rap delivery. This combination has already generated excitement across social media and the wider music community. The song is also expected to carry a vibrant Afrobeats rhythm with strong lyrical chemistry between both artists.

Beyond its musical appeal, “Formation” represents a symbolic reunion, bringing both artists into a creative space they never explored while under the same label.

With the release date set for April 9, anticipation continues to build for what many see as a long-overdue collaboration.