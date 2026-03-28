Fire engulfed a major timber market in Calabar, Cross River State, on Friday night, razing over 100 shops, witnesses say, causing heavy losses for traders.

The Akim timber market, a key hub for timber and related businesses in the state capital, reportedly contained multi-million naira worth of planks and other timber products, according to traders on the scene.

The fire broke out in the evening after most traders had closed for the day. In a video shared by eyewitnesses at 9:18 p.m. on Friday, flames were still raging across the market.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. Witnesses said most of the shops were destroyed. Traders who had left for the day rushed back to assess damage and salvage what they could.

According to a witness, Michael Ene, as of 9:45 p.m., when he left the place, the fire service had yet to respond to the emergency.

Officials from the state fire service have yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.

Fire incidents have become rampant in Cross River lately.

On 26 March, property worth millions of naira was destroyed following a fire outbreak in Okuku, Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State.

Last week, a gas explosion at a filling station in Calabar injured at least 60 people, while cars and nearby houses were destroyed.

In January, the Federal Fire Service, Cross River Command said N3 billion worth of property was lost to 18 fire incidents in the state in 2025.