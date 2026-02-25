The Kano State Government has constituted a 23-member high-level committee to oversee the disbursement of N8 billion in financial support and relief materials to the victims of the Singer Market fire disaster.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inferno, which affected several sections of the market on two separate occasions, resulted in significant economic losses, as traders lost goods and business capital valued at billions of Naira.

Inaugurating the committee on Tuesday in Kano, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Umar Faruq, said the committee was mandated to ensure the equitable and transparent disbursement of the intervention funds.

Mr Faruq, represented by the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Abdulkarim Maude, said that the members were carefully selected from relevant sectors to ensure credibility and accountability in executing the assignment.

According to him, the committee, chaired by the SSG, is expected to promote transparency, accountability and fairness in distributing the resources to genuine beneficiaries.

Other members of the committee include commissioners, representatives of the State Emergency Management Agency, the Nigeria Police Force, the State Security Service, the Kano Emirate Council, religious leaders and representatives of the affected traders.

He said the committee would identify the extent of the damage, assess material and capital losses suffered by traders, and develop an effective disbursement framework.

The SSG added that the committee would also evaluate market challenges and recommend measures to prevent recurring fire incidents.

He stated that part of the committee’s terms of reference included timely disbursement of assistance as well as sustained engagement with stakeholders and the media to enhance public trust.

The Chairman of the Kano Traders Association, Sabi’u Bako, commended the governor for the prompt response and the structured framework established to distribute the intervention.

He also appreciated the federal government for sending a delegation to sympathise with the victims, pledging that the committee would carry out its responsibilities with fairness and sincerity.

He said that although the exact number of the affected traders and the total value of losses were yet to be determined, the committee would ensure that only verified victims benefited from the intervention.

NAN also reports that the disaster prompted intervention from President Bola Tinubu, who approved N5 billion in palliative support for affected traders.

Similarly, the Progressive Governors’ Forum contributed N3 billion to support the victims and aid recovery efforts.

Earlier, the victims of the Singer market fire received N200 million in cash support from Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf and the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin.

(NAN)