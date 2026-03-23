The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, has warned newly promoted Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) against indiscipline, abuse of office and dereliction of duty.

Mr Disu gave the warning on Monday in Abuja at the decoration ceremony of the newly promoted AIGs and CPs.

”From this moment, you are no longer just senior officers; you are strategic leaders of the Nigeria Police Force.

”You are expected to lead from the front. Your actions, decisions, and personal conduct must reflect discipline, integrity, and absolute respect for the rule of law.

”You must ensure zero tolerance for indiscipline, abuse of office, corruption, or dereliction of duty under your commands,” he said.

The IGP urged the senior officers to take full responsibility for the conduct of personnel under their watch by ensuring firm, consistent, and effective supervision.

”You must know what is happening within your commands at all times. Lax supervision breeds misconduct; strong leadership enforces standards.

”I will hold you accountable for both operational outcomes and the behaviour of officers under your authority,” he added.

Mr Disu said the Nigeria Police Force under his leadership was firmly committed to people-oriented policing, adding that it was not optional, but a core operational principle.

He urged the senior officers to ensure that policing in their jurisdictions was driven by professionalism, respect for human rights, and responsiveness to public needs.

He emphasised that officers must be visible, approachable, and accountable, adding that the era of policing that alienated the people was over.

”We must build trust deliberately and consistently. Intelligence gathering, crime prevention, and effective law enforcement are all strengthened when the public has confidence in us.

”You must also drive reforms within your areas of responsibility, embrace innovation, strengthen operational efficiency, and eliminate outdated practices that do not align with modern policing standards,” he stressed.

He noted that the promotion of the senior officers was the outcome of a deliberate, merit-based process designed to reinforce professionalism, competence, and integrity within the Nigeria Police Force.

He added that the officers earned the advancement through years of service and demonstrated ability, adding that the promotion was not a reward, but a responsibility.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) recently approved the promotion of 13 CPS to AIGs and 17 DCPs to CPs.