The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has commended journalists in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for keeping the public informed and supporting national development.

Mr Disu spoke on Saturday during the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Council Congress in Abuja, describing his relationship with the media as rooted in mutual respect and professionalism.

He said journalists should be treated as respected professionals, not beggars, noting that the media plays a vital role in shaping public discourse and accountability.

“I have always had a respectful and mutually beneficial relationship with journalists. They are professionals who deserve respect and should never be treated as beggars,” he said.

The police chief called for stronger collaboration between the police and the media, saying a healthy partnership would improve public trust and security communication.

He urged both police officers and journalists to conduct themselves responsibly, noting that good conduct leaves lasting impressions on society.

Responding, NUJ-FCT Council chairperson, Grace Ike, congratulated the IGP on his appointment and described him as a longstanding friend of the press.

“We are confident in your leadership and assure you of our readiness to collaborate with the police in reporting security matters objectively,” Ms Ike said.

She reaffirmed the council’s commitment to responsible journalism and support for initiatives aimed at strengthening security and governance in the territory.

Ms Ike added that the council would invite the IGP as a special guest at its forthcoming 2026 Press Week celebration.

(NAN)