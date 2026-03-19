The award-winning campaign was executed in collaboration with the Presidential Media and Communications Team and launched to mark the President’s second year in office. Designed with a focus on clarity and simplicity, the campaign effectively translated complex reform policies into relatable narratives, earning recognition not only within Nigeria’s business community but also from global financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group.

Another significant global recognition has come the way of the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as its reform agenda gained continental acclaim at the SABRE Africa Awards held in Johannesburg. Leading Public Relations and Communications consultancy, Chain Reactions Africa, clinched a major award for its campaign, “From Reforms to Recovery,” developed to communicate the outcomes of the administration’s bold economic reforms.

The award-winning campaign was executed in collaboration with the Presidential Media and Communications Team and launched to mark the President’s second year in office. Designed with a focus on clarity and simplicity, the campaign effectively translated complex reform policies into relatable narratives, earning recognition not only within Nigeria’s business community but also from global financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group.

Beyond its Public Sector and Government category win, where it triumphed over global communications firm Weber Shandwick, Chain Reactions Africa secured additional accolades across multiple categories. The firm earned a Gold Award in the Travel & Leisure category for its work on the Lagos Shopping Festival, reinforcing its growing reputation as one of Africa’s foremost PR and reputation management firms.

In the Technology category, the consultancy also emerged winner for its campaign on the unveiling of the T2 brand for Emerging Markets Telecommunications Services Limited (EMTS), formerly known as 9mobile. This category featured strong competition from notable agencies including South Africa’s ByDesign and Fury, as well as global communications giant WE Communications, underscoring the scale of the achievement.

Speaking at the event, Paul Holmes, founder of PRovoke Media and organisers of the awards, highlighted that the 2026 edition attracted a record number of entries, making it one of the most competitive in the award’s history. He commended the high standard of submissions and the rigour of the judging process.

Reacting to the recognition, Israel Jaiye Opayemi, founder and chief strategist of Chain Reactions Africa, described the moment as a proud milestone for Nigeria on the global communications stage. He dedicated the award to President Tinubu for initiating bold reforms, as well as to the Presidential Media and Communications Team for their collaborative approach, which enabled the campaign’s clarity and effectiveness.

Reflecting on the firm’s journey, Opayemi recalled attending the SABRE Awards in Miami in 2014 as a spectator, where he resolved to position both his company and Nigeria prominently on the global PR stage. That ambition materialised in 2016 with the firm’s first SABRE win and has since evolved into a consistent record of excellence that continues to elevate Nigeria’s reputation within the global communications ecosystem.

He also acknowledged the support of Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu for the Lagos Shopping Festival, noting that the initiative has rapidly gained international visibility and positioned Lagos as a destination for retail and cultural experiences.

Held in partnership with the Public Relations and Communications Association for the first time, the SABRE Africa Awards celebrate outstanding achievement in branding, reputation, and engagement. With over 500 entries and more than 120 shortlisted campaigns, the 2026 edition stands among the most competitive to date.

With multiple wins this year, Chain Reactions Africa maintains an unmatched record among Nigerian PR firms, having secured seven SABRE Awards in 2024, four in 2025, and three in 2026, further cementing its growing influence and recognition across Africa and beyond.

Chidiebere Onuorah, a communications sector analyst, writes from Ikeja, Lagos.