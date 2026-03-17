Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare has revealed the decisive instructions from Rob Edwards that sparked Wolverhampton Wanderers’ late comeback in their 2–2 draw against Brentford FC.

Introduced in the 75th minute with Wolves chasing the game, Arokodare needed just three minutes to make his mark, delivering the equaliser that completed a spirited fightback from two goals down.

From the bench to the big moment

Arokodare began the contest on the bench, with Wolves struggling to find rhythm after falling behind early.

The Nigerian forward replaced Jean-Ricner Bellegarde late in the second half as Wolves pushed numbers forward in search of a lifeline.

What followed was instant impact.

Meeting a well-weighted delivery from João Gomes, Arokodare stooped low at the far post to guide a precise header beyond goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher, bringing Wolves level in dramatic fashion.

Edwards’ clear message

After the match, Arokodare disclosed the simple but direct instruction from his manager, one that defined his role the moment he stepped onto the pitch.

“He said I should go and try and score because we are getting a lot of chances and crosses and we needed a presence,” Arokodare told Sky Sports.

“My job was to come help him and I am glad I was able to score.”

That instruction, to provide physical presence in the box, proved decisive as Wolves capitalised on their aerial threat in the closing stages.

Inches away from a winner

The comeback could have turned into a complete turnaround within moments.

Arokodare came agonisingly close to sealing all three points, rising highest inside the six-yard area to meet another dangerous cross, this time from Jackson Tchatchoua.

But his powerful header crashed against the crossbar.

Reflecting on the moment, the striker admitted luck was not on his side.

“It was a very good cross from Tchatchoua but I was quite unlucky because I hit the post. He was also unlucky in the second because he hit the post.

“It would have been great if those two chances went in but we will take the point because we started the game not as we wanted it, with two goals down, but we ended it well.”

From collapse to control

Earlier in the match, Brentford looked firmly in control.

Goals from Michael Kayode and Igor Thiago handed the hosts a comfortable two-goal cushion in the first half, exposing Wolves’ defensive frailties.

But Wolves responded before the break, with Adam Armstrong pulling one back to shift momentum heading into the second half.

That goal laid the foundation for Arokodare’s late intervention, a defining moment that ensured Wolves left with a point.

A growing influence at Wolves

The equaliser marked Arokodare’s third Premier League goal since completing his summer move from KRC Genk to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Still adapting to the demands of English football, the Nigerian striker is beginning to show his value; particularly as an impact option capable of changing games late on.

For Wolves, the comeback underlined resilience.

For Arokodare, it was another statement, that when called upon, he delivers.