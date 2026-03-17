Techmoni Africa, the go-to destination for Fintech, Web3, and Forex news in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa, has announced its official launch. The publication provides exclusive coverage of financial technology, blockchain, cryptocurrency, decentralised finance, and forex trading developments across Africa.

With a steadfast commitment to reliability and authority, Techmoni Africa provides extensive coverage of its three core pillars: fintech, Web3, and forex trading, across Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, and Kenya. This includes insightful analysis and unique narratives showcasing individuals and businesses flourishing within these rapidly evolving sectors. Positioned as Nigeria’s standout online news publication dedicated to fintech, Web3, and forex trading, Techmoni Africa boasts a dedicated team of expert writers and analysts covering the stories that matter most to Africa’s digital finance community.

Terry Kunle, Techmoni Africa’s publisher, highlights Africa’s fintech boom, with Nigeria leading the charge as the continent’s most dominant financial technology market. “According to a report by Fintechnews, Nigeria accounts for 28% of all African fintech companies and has consistently attracted the largest share of fintech investment on the continent.

“The country is simultaneously emerging as a major hub for Web3 adoption and forex trading activity, and Techmoni Africa is here to tell that story.

“Countries like Ghana, South Africa, and Kenya are also making significant strides across these sectors. Techmoni Africa is dedicated to empowering readers, traders, and policymakers with the insights they need to navigate and thrive in Africa’s evolving digital finance landscape.”

Stay updated with the latest fintech, Web3, and forex developments across Africa at techmoniafrica.com and join the journey towards financial innovation and progress on the continent.