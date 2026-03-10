The police command in Rivers State has arrested four suspected kidnappers and recovered firearms during an operation aimed at curbing violent crimes in the state.

Grace Iringe-Koko, the command spokesperson, told journalists in Port Harcourt on Monday that the suspects allegedly abducted Favour Chika of Igwuruta Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers.

Ms Iringe-Koko, a chief superintendent of police, said the victim was abducted on 25 February at about 9.00 a.m. while on her way to the farm.

She disclosed that the victim was released on 2 March after her family reportedly paid a ransom of N3 million.

The police spokesperson explained that the suspects were arrested following credible intelligence and sustained operational efforts by police operatives.

“Operatives attached to the Anti-Cultism Unit, Emuohia Annex, tracked and arrested four suspects in the early hours of Monday at about 5:20 a.m.

“They were apprehended along the Ipo/Ozaha Farm Road where they were reportedly planning another kidnapping operation,” she said.

She said a search conducted on the suspects led to the recovery of weapons and ammunition.

“Items recovered include one locally made pistol, one cut-to-size single-barrel gun and 20 live cartridges,” she said.

Ms Iringe-Koko added that the suspects confessed to involvement in several kidnapping operations across the state.

She said the suspects also admitted abducting a man, Okoro Osita, and his friend.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to carrying out kidnapping operations within the Igwuruta-Ali, Omagwa, Ozaha, Ipo and Etche axis,” she said.

Ms Iringe-Koko said the victims were kidnapped on 12 February along Airport Road in Port Harcourt and later released after their families paid a ransom of N3 million.

She further disclosed that the suspects confessed to the kidnapping of Sympathy Agu of Umuka-Mba in Etche and Chioma Njoku of Obiri in Etche.

She said the victims were abducted on 31 January along Afara/Egwi Road in Etche Local Government Area.

“The victims were also released after their families paid a ransom of N3 million,” she said.

READ ALSO: Police arrest suspected kidnapper on wanted list in Ondo

Ms Iringe-Koko added that efforts were ongoing to arrest other members of the syndicate who were still at large.

“The command remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of residents.

“We urge members of the public to provide timely and credible information that will assist the police in combating crime,” she said.

Kidnapping for ransom has become one of the top crimes in many Nigerian cities, with almost anyone, including students, as target.

(NAN)