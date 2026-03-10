Tony Ojukwu, the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), has called for increased representation of women on the Bench.

In a message by Mr Ojukwu on International Day of Women Judges, 2026.

The United Nations General Assembly established the Day to celebrate the achievements of women in the judiciary. It is celebrated annually on 10 March.

Mr Ojukwu noted the critical role of women judges in strengthening justice systems and promoting access to justice for all.

The theme of this year’s celebration is “Women Judges on the Bench and Beyond; Protecting Access to Justice”.

According to him, the Day provides an opportunity to recognise and celebrate the invaluable contributions of women in the judiciary.

He added that it was also expedient to reflect on the progress made in advancing gender equality in the justice sector.

According to Mr Ojukwu, the presence of women in the judiciary enhances the legitimacy, credibility and inclusiveness of justice systems.

“The participation of women in the judiciary strengthens public confidence in the rule of law.

“When the courts reflect the diversity of the society they serve, justice becomes more inclusive and responsive to the needs of all citizens,” he said.

He noted that despite global progress, women remained underrepresented in many judicial institutions, particularly at the leadership level.

He therefore stressed the need for sustained efforts to remove structural barriers that limited women’s participation in the legal and judicial professions.

“Across the world and in Nigeria, many women judges have demonstrated courage, resilience and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

“Their leadership continues to inspire young female lawyers and aspiring judges to pursue careers in the judiciary,” he stated.

He said the role of women judges went beyond adjudication, as many also served as mentors, advocates and champions of justice in their communities.

Mr Ojukwu added that women judges had played significant roles in advancing human rights, particularly in cases involving gender-based violence, discrimination and the protection of vulnerable groups.

The senior advocate of Nigeria reiterated the commitment of the NHRC to promoting gender equality within the justice system and ensuring greater access to justice for all.

He called for stronger policies and initiatives that supported the advancement of women in the judiciary and the legal profession.

“We must continue to promote mentorship opportunities for young female lawyers, eliminate gender bias within justice institutions.

“We must also create an enabling environment that allows women to thrive in leadership positions within the judiciary,” he said.

He commended women judges in Nigeria and across the world, for their dedication to upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights and dignity of individuals.

Mr Ojukwu also urged stakeholders in the justice sector to renew their commitments to building inclusive and equitable justice systems that reflected the diversity of society.

