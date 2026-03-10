President Bola Tinubu and the Nigeria Football Federation have expressed condolences following the death of former Nigeria national team coach Adegboye Onigbinde, who passed away on Monday at the age of 88.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the president sympathised with the family and associates of the veteran football tactician and administrator.

“President Bola Tinubu sympathises with the family and associates of renowned football administrator and former Super Eagles head coach, High Chief Festus Adegboye Onigbinde,” the statement said.

“Chief Onigbinde passed away on Monday at the age of 88.”

The president also extended his condolences to the Nigeria Football Federation, the National Sports Commission, professional colleagues and football fans.

“The President extends his condolences to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the National Sports Commission (NSC), professional colleagues and fans of the administrator who distinguished himself as the first indigenous coach of the Super Eagles in 1982.”

Mr Tinubu commended the Modakeke High Chief’s contributions to football development in the country.

“President Tinubu commends the contributions of the Modakeke high chief to the development of grassroots football and to the strengthening of football administration in Nigeria.”

He also acknowledged the former coach’s achievements during his time with the national team.

“The President acknowledges the historic leadership of Chief Onigbinde, who guided the Super Eagles to the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in 1984.”

“President Tinubu states that the accomplished football manager will be remembered for his discipline, integrity, foresight, and passion for the round-leather game.”

“The President prays for the repose of the departed and comfort for his family.”

NFF pays tribute

The Nigeria Football Federation also described the late coach as a dedicated servant of the game whose impact went beyond Nigeria.

In a statement, the federation said the passing of the former Technical Director and two-time Super Eagles coach represented a major loss to Nigerian football.

“The Nigeria Football Federation has described the passing of its former Technical Director and two-time Head Coach of the senior men’s national football team, Chief Adegboye Onigbinde, as ‘the exit of a great man who served Nigeria football wholeheartedly and was diligent and devoted to the development of the game.’”

The federation’s General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, praised Mr Onigbinde’s long-standing contributions to football development.

“The Modakeke high chief was an extraordinary achiever who impacted positively not only on Nigeria football, but on the African and the global game at large,” Mr Sanusi said.

He added, “Indeed, a big tree has fallen. Chief Onigbinde ate, drank, breathed, slept and lived football development. We will miss him greatly, as he was never tired of giving advice on the game’s development even at his ripe old age. We pray that God will grant him eternal rest, and also grant his family, relations, friends and the Nigeria football fraternity the fortitude to bear the big loss.”

A distinguished football career

Mr Onigbinde was widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s most influential football tacticians, with a coaching and administrative career that spanned several decades.

He became one of the earliest Nigerian coaches to obtain elite qualifications when he secured a German Grade A coaching licence in 1976. In 1981, he further expanded his technical knowledge by attending a coaching programme in Brazil.

In 1982, he was appointed head coach of the Super Eagles, becoming one of the earliest indigenous coaches to lead the national side.

His tenure saw Nigeria reach the final of the 1984 Africa Cup of Nations, where the team finished runners-up after losing to Cameroon. The achievement made him the first indigenous coach to lead Nigeria to a medal at the continental tournament.

At the club level, he also recorded notable success with Shooting Stars Sports Club. In 1984, he guided the Ibadan side to the final of the African Cup of Champions Clubs (now the CAF Champions League), where they narrowly lost to Egyptian club Zamalek SC.

Earlier in his career, he had led Water Corporation FC of Ibadan to the quarter-finals of the same competition in 1977, helping establish his reputation as one of the country’s leading tacticians.

Nearly two decades later, he returned to the national team during a turbulent period and guided Nigeria to the 2002 FIFA World Cup. The Super Eagles narrowly lost to Argentina and Sweden and drew with England in the group stage.

Beyond coaching, Mr Onigbinde played significant roles in football administration and technical development. He served as the Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation and worked internationally as a Technical Adviser to the Trinidad and Tobago Football Federation, where he oversaw youth development programmes.

He was also a long-time technical adviser to the Confederation of African Football and participated in several Technical Study Groups for both CAF and FIFA at major tournaments.

A respected instructor and educator, Mr Onigbinde later devoted much of his time to coaching education, helping train football instructors across Africa.

His family had earlier confirmed his death in a statement issued on Monday.

“With great gratitude to God for a life well spent.

“We announce the passing of this great man, a Modakeke High Chief, the 1st indigenous Nigerian Super Eagles football coach, father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend, High Chief Festus Adegboye Onigbinde, who passed unto the great beyond a couple of minutes ago.”

Mr Onigbinde is survived by his children, grandchildren and extended family. Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family.