President Bola Tinubu on Monday assured Nigerians across the country that the nation will never allow agents of instability to undermine its peace, unity, and sovereignty.

President Tinubu gave the assurance while hosting religious and traditional leaders for an interfaith breaking of the fast at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, acknowledging their critical roles in promoting peace, stability, and moral guidance within their communities.

“Yes, we are challenged; the terrorists are very desperate now because they are getting barraged and defeated, they leave trails of blood in their wake. But I assure you of one thing: Nigeria will never surrender. We are not discouraged. We are going to win and win well,” the president said.

President Tinubu promised to continue to make the most of the opportunity given to him to lead the country by sustaining the trajectory of the economy’s growth and prosperity.

“I am just grateful, one person among millions, that I have been given the opportunity to serve. And all I can do is promise that I will continue to be faithful in discharging my duty. I can report that the economy has turned the corner.

“It is getting better. Pensioners are getting their relief gradually. We have saved Nigeria from bankruptcy.

“It was very daunting and challenging when we took over. But today I can say with pride and joy that we have survived. No governor in this country is running around the banks to borrow money to pay the salaries of their workers,” the president said.

He reaffirmed his commitment to intensifying investment in critical sectors such as agriculture and education to leave a lasting legacy for future generations.

President Tinubu urged Nigerians not to lose hope, assuring them that his administration remains focused on building a safer, more secure, and prosperous nation for all.

In his remarks, the Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar, expressed gratitude to the President for hosting leaders of the two major religions at the breaking of fast, which symbolises unity.

He prayed for God’s guidance, protection, and for peaceful coexistence in the country, and for the President’s success.

The Etsu Nupe represented the President, the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa`ad Abubakar.

The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, representing Stephen Baba-Panya, President of The Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), assured President Tinubu of the church’s support for the administration in its determination to transform the economy and strengthen the country’s security architecture.

Traditional rulers and religious leaders from the six geo-political zones of the country attended the event.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)