The All Progressives Congress (APC) has elected new state executive members to steer the party’s affairs in Kano State.

The election, held on Tuesday night, saw Haruna Doguwa emerge as the new state chairperson of the party.

Mr Doguwa recently resigned as Commissioner for Water Resources in Kano State to contest for the party’s top seat.

Other elected officials include Salisu Maje-Gwangwazo as deputy chairperson, Yusuf Sabo-Bichi as state secretary, and Fatima Dala as state woman leader.

The new leadership team comprises 28 members, elected to strengthen the party’s internal cohesion and prepare it for future political engagements.

(NAN)