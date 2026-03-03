‎The Federal High Court in Akure, Ondo State, has halted the planned state congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled for Tuesday (today).

‎The court, presided over by Toyin Adegoke, in an ex parte ruling on Monday, restrained the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from proceeding with the congress pending the determination of the substantive suit.

‎The ruling followed an ex parte application filed by a senior lawyer, Adedayo Adedejo, on behalf of aggrieved party members, including Lawrence Adebayo and 7,427 others.

‎The Ondo APC spokesperson, Alex Kalejaiye, had earlier announced the congress for 3 March, inviting delegates to the event.

‎“In line with the constitution and guidelines for the conduct of nationwide congresses, and as approved by the National Working Committee of our party, the Ondo State chapter cordially invites statutory delegates, critical stakeholders and party leaders to the State Congress of Ondo State APC,” Mr Kalejaye said in a statement.

‎In his ruling, Mr Adegoke granted an interim injunction restraining INEC and the APC from “acknowledging, accepting, recognising or giving effect to the purported ward and local government congresses conducted on February 18 and 21, 2026, and the proposed state congress scheduled for March 3, 2026, or any other date.”

‎The court further ordered that the APC, its officers and agents should not “conduct, hold, proceed with or conclude any state congress in Ondo State” pending the hearing and determination of a motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

‎In addition, the court directed the parties to maintain the “status quo ante bellum” before the conduct of the ward and local government congresses, warning that no further steps should be taken to prejudice the determination of the suit.

‎The court fixed 26 March for the hearing of the substantive matter.

‎The APC ward congresses were marred by violence, resulting in the death of two persons and injuries to many others.

The crisis in the state chapter of the party was allegedly caused by the battle for control of the party between Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the party’s chairman in the state, Ade Adetimehin.

‎Mr Adetimehin had accused the governor of backing those who unleashed violence on party members during the ward congresses. The governor, however, denied the allegation.

‎Although the congresses at the local council levels did not witness any disruptions, the outcome, insiders say, has further fractured the ruling party.