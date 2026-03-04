Governors Agbu Kefas of Taraba State and Hyacinth Alia of Benue State on Tuesday held a joint security meeting in Wukari, Taraba State, to address recurring attacks and insecurity affecting communities along their shared border.

The meeting brought together senior government officials, heads of security agencies, and traditional rulers from both states to deliberate on coordinated measures to restore stability in the troubled areas.

Speaking during the engagement, Governor Alia said his visit with a whole delegation from Benue underscored the urgency of collaboration between the two neighbouring states.

“As neighbouring states facing similar threats, there is an urgent need for synergy to restore peace and safeguard lives and property,” Mr Alia said.

He added that Benue was committed to deepening inter-state cooperation to confront criminal activities affecting border communities.

On arrival in Wukari, the Benue governor paid a courtesy visit to the Aku Uka of the Jukun Kingdom, Ishaku Ali, where he acknowledged the role of traditional institutions in promoting peace and social cohesion.

Mr Alia commended the traditional ruler for his peace-building efforts, noting that sustained engagement with traditional rulers remains critical to achieving lasting security in affected communities.

Governor Kefas described the joint session as a demonstration of the resolve of both administrations to end the lingering crisis, particularly in communities located in southern Taraba and adjoining parts of Benue.

He announced that a joint committee would be established to implement the resolutions reached at the meeting and to ensure follow-up on agreed security strategies.

“This engagement reflects our firm commitment to ending the crisis and restoring peace in our communities,” Mr Kefas said.

Also speaking, the Tor Tiv, James Ayatse, emphasised the importance of peaceful coexistence between ethnic groups and communities in the two states. He urged stakeholders to prioritise dialogue and unity as pathways to long-term stability.

The Aku Uka expressed optimism that the discussions would produce tangible outcomes and offered prayers for enduring peace in the affected areas.

As part of their visit, the governors travelled to Abako in Benue State and Chanchanji in Taraba State, where they met internally displaced persons affected by recent violence.

They assured the displaced residents of improved security measures and outlined plans for safe return to their ancestral homes. The governors also pledged to provide relief materials to ease the hardship faced by affected families.

Communities along the Taraba–Benue border have in recent years witnessed periodic attacks and clashes, leading to loss of lives and displacement of residents. Tuesday’s meeting signals renewed efforts by both state governments to adopt a coordinated approach in addressing the persistent insecurity.