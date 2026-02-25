Members of the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Drugs and Illicit Trafficking during a courtesy visit to the headquarters of the Nigeria Customs Service in Abuja, alongside senior Customs officials.

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Drugs and Illicit Trafficking has moved to strengthen collaboration with the Nigeria Customs Service NCS) as part of efforts to stem the flow of illicit drugs and banned pharmaceuticals into the country.

The move comes amid growing concern that the increasing inflow of illicit substances through land borders, seaports and airports has fuelled rising cases of drug abuse, particularly among young people.

During a visit to the NCS headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, the committee’s Chairperson, Timehin Adelegbe (APC, Ondo), said the engagement was designed to build institutional partnership rather than conduct an investigation.

He said addressing drug trafficking requires coordinated legislative reforms and deeper cooperation among enforcement agencies.

“We are not here for investigation; we are here on a courtesy call to collaborate and move ahead together,” he said, noting that the committee had earlier convened a public hearing attended by over 300 organisations, including civil society groups and regulatory bodies, signalling broad national concern over drug abuse.

Describing illicit drug use as a national crisis, Mr Adelegbe said its consequences cut across families and communities, demanding collective action.

He commended NCS for recent seizures but called for improved operational synergy with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The lawmaker disclosed that the committee would review extant laws regulating tobacco products, illicit cigarettes, bonded warehouses and border operations. He observed that emerging products such as vape devices were not captured under the current Tobacco Act.

According to him, the panel will assess compliance levels at bonded warehouses and examine whether border posts are adequately staffed to curb smuggling.

“We must examine whether the laws are adequate. Are bonded warehouses complying with regulations? Do we have sufficient personnel at our borders? These are areas we must holistically address,” he said.

He also announced plans for advocacy campaigns in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja, alongside outreach programmes in other states, aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of substance abuse. He urged the NCS to support the initiative to ensure its success.

Responding on behalf of the Comptroller-General of NCS, Bashir Adeniyi, the Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of Enforcement, Investigation and Inspection, Timi Bomodi, reaffirmed the Service’s resolve to combat illicit trade.

He disclosed that within the past year, Customs intercepted more than 230 forty-foot containers of illegally imported pharmaceuticals, many concealed as other goods and exceeding limits approved by NAFDAC.

He said the scale of the seizures underscored the potential harm the substances could have caused if allowed into circulation.

“It is only left to the imagination what damage over 200 containers of such substances would have caused if allowed into society,” he said.

Mr Bomodi also highlighted major cocaine interceptions, including 22 parcels seized at the Seme Command and handed over to the NDLEA, as well as over 1,000 kilogrammes recovered at Lagos ports, some hidden in ship hulls.

He said Customs has intensified intelligence-led operations across land borders, airports and seaports, noting a strong link between drug trafficking and organised crime.

According to him, the Service is deploying advanced cargo scanners, setting up a dedicated drug detection unit and expanding specialised training for officers to improve enforcement outcomes.

He added that Customs has introduced mandatory drug testing for its personnel as part of a zero-tolerance policy.

Mr Bomodi further confirmed that the Service has signed Memoranda of Understanding with the NDLEA and NAFDAC to deepen inter-agency coordination on drug control and pharmaceutical imports.

“The goals of this committee are the goals of the Nigeria Customs Service. We are willing to partner fully and provide any assistance required,” he said.