The State Security Services (SSS) has announced the arrest of Sani Yusuf, described as one of the masterminds of the 2022 attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

In a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES, the agency said Mr Yusuf is the sixth suspect linked to the attack, which killed more than 40 people and injured many others.

The suspect was arrested after four years in hiding.

This newspaper previously reported that the secret police are prosecuting five other suspects for alleged terrorism offences: 25-year-old Idris Omeiza, Al Qasim Idris (20), Jamiu Abdulmalik (26), Abdulhaleem Idris (25), and Momoh Otuho Abubakar (47).

According to the SSS, Mr Yusuf was arrested in the Iguosa community, along Powerline Road in Ovia North Local Government Area of Edo State.

The agency said he was a commander of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). After the Owo church attack, he reportedly fled to Kano before relocating to the Edo community, where he was eventually apprehended.

The SSS said Mr Yusuf admitted his role in the Owo church attack, the Zuma Rock checkpoint assault that killed five soldiers, and several kidnapping operations.

He was believed to have served under senior ISWAP commanders, including Abu Ikirimah, who was arrested by the SSS in 2024.

The Service described the arrest as a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice for the victims of the Owo church attack and the soldiers killed at the Zuma Rock checkpoint in Suleja.

It also said it reflects its sustained campaign against terrorism.