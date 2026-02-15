Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson on Sunday hosted the premiere of the new feature film Love and New Notes at the Filmhouse IMAX cinema in Lekki, Lagos, drawing a mix of actors, musicians, media personalities and film enthusiasts.

The event attracted several high-profile guests, including music executive Don Jazzy, actress Funke Akindele, actor Lateef Adedimeji and singer Lil Kesh to support the film and its cast.

Members of the cast and production team were also in attendance, including Eniola Badmus, Odunlade Adekola, Akinyoola Ayoola (Kamo State), Sophie Alakija, Toluwani George, Constance Owoiyomi, Iyiola Elvis, The Don and Tolu Babs Omish.

The gathering doubled as a birthday celebration for Ms Alakija, who was surprised during the event.

Love and New Notes

Love and New Notes was produced by Muyiwa Idowu, co-produced by FilmOne Studios, distributed by FilmOne Entertainment and FilmTribe Media, and directed by Kayode Kasum. The film centres on themes of love, choice and consequence, exploring how personal decisions shape relationships and life paths.

Speaking after the screening, Mr Egbuson said the audience’s reaction affirmed the intentions behind the project.

“Seeing people laugh and connect with the story reminds us why we tell these kinds of stories. It means a lot to watch people experience the film together for the first time,” he said.

The director, Mr Kasum, described the film as a collaborative effort built around emotional honesty.

“We wanted to tell a story that reflects how love, growth and choices intersect in real life. Watching the first audience experience that journey was special for the entire team,” he said.

Beyond the screening, the premiere also served as a showcase of contemporary Nigerian pop culture, with guests turning out in outfits inspired by the film’s 1980s-themed ‘love and crime’ aesthetic.

Love and New Notes was released nationwide in cinemas on Saturday, positioning it as one of the films expected to attract Valentine’s Day audiences.