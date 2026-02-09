Rivers United’s return to the CAF Champions League was meant to signal progress, proof that the Nigeria Premier Football League leaders could translate domestic authority into continental relevance. Instead, Sunday’s bruising 4–1 defeat to holders Pyramids FC underlined just how unforgiving Africa’s elite stage remains.

Played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, the clash initially followed a script that hinted at redemption rather than regret. Rivers United, already eliminated but playing for pride, courage and credibility, stunned the Egyptians midway through the first half when Stephen Manyo unleashed a thunderous long-range strike in the 33rd minute.

It was a goal that briefly reignited belief; in the stands, on the bench, and among players desperate to salvage dignity from a difficult campaign.

That moment, however, proved fleeting.

A familiar unraveling

Pyramids emerged from the interval with the calm authority of champions who understood exactly what was required. Their response was swift and ruthless. In the 53rd minute, Mostafa Fathi latched onto a precise pass from Mostafa Zico and finished clinically to draw the visitors level, instantly swinging momentum.

From there, Rivers United struggled to cope with the shift in tempo. The Egyptians dictated play, forced errors and pushed the Pride of Rivers deeper and deeper into their own half. The decisive blow arrived in the 77th minute when a handball inside the penalty area gifted Pyramids a penalty. Marwan Hamdi made no mistake, calmly sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to complete the turnaround.

As Rivers United chased an unlikely response, spaces opened up. Substitute Awda Al-Fakhoury struck in the 88th minute to make it 3–1, before Nasser Maher added a fourth in stoppage time to cap a devastating 14-minute surge that laid bare the gulf in composure and experience.

The result confirmed Pyramids’ dominance of Group A, lifting them to 13 points and sealing top spot with a game to spare. Rivers United, meanwhile, remain bottom with just one point, their elimination now beyond doubt.

Context beyond Port Harcourt

Elsewhere on the continent, the margins separating success and disappointment were just as fine, and just as telling.

In Group D, Stade Malien edged Esperance de Tunis 1–0 to secure early qualification, Koro Kouyali’s second-half strike rewarding a disciplined, tactically mature display. Esperance, by contrast, now face a nervy final matchday to protect their quarter-final hopes.

Group C remains delicately poised after Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a 1–1 draw by Saint Éloi Lupopo. Despite restoring key players like Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena, the South African champions dropped points again, leaving qualification unresolved heading into the final round.

What it means for Rivers United

For Rivers United, the defeat to Pyramids was not just another loss; it was a snapshot of where they currently stand in Africa’s hierarchy.

Moments of promise have existed; Manyo’s strike, flashes of intensity, spells of control, but they have too often been undone by lapses after the break.

As Pyramids prepare to close out the group phase against Power Dynamos with qualification secured, Rivers United are left with hard questions to answer. The remaining fixtures may no longer carry knockout implications, but they still offer something just as important: lessons, standards, and a benchmark of what it takes to compete; and survive, at this level.

For now, the continental dream pauses. The work, however, is only beginning.