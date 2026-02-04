Rivers United’s seeming elimination from the CAF Champions League at the hands of Zambia’s Power Dynamos has reopened an uncomfortable but familiar conversation in Nigerian football.

When an NPFL-leading side, dominant and disciplined at home, suddenly looks toothless on the continental stage, where does the failure truly lie? With the League, the coaching, or somewhere deeper?

Two senior Nigerian sports journalists, China Acheru and Babatunde Koiki, offer perspectives that do not merely apportion blame but instead expose the fault lines in Nigeria’s football ecosystem.

Domestic kings, continental pretenders

By every local metric, Rivers United are elite. They currently top the Nigerian Professional Football League despite having played three fewer games than most rivals. Defensively, they have kept 14 clean sheets this season and conceded in just seven league matches. By Nigerian standards, this is excellence.

Yet in Africa, that same team faltered, unable to overcome Power Dynamos and ultimately crashing out of the CAF Champions League. This contrast is at the heart of China Acheru’s argument.

“Our League is so poor that no club has reached this stage since 2018. And I don’t think there was ever a time when the team promised to win the cup or reach the knockout stages. Qualifying for the league stage was enough success for the team.”

For Mr Acheru, the problem begins with expectation management. Nigerian clubs, he suggests, celebrate qualification as an achievement in itself, a mindset that already places them a step behind Africa’s serious contenders.

Is it the players or the benchmark?

Mr Acheru’s most biting observation comes when he questions the very standards by which Nigerian football measures quality.

“Finally, the quality of the personnel seemed below standard. But were they really below standard?”

He answers his own question with a damning comparison.

“This same team still tops the Nigerian League, even though they’ve played three fewer games. This same team has kept clean sheets in 14 league games this season, conceding only 7 times. This same team is so good in the Nigerian League, but they are chickens in Africa.”

To Mr Acheru, the conclusion is unavoidable.

“It means just one thing. By Nigerian standards, it’s the best team. But how do we judge Nigerian standards with the rest of Africa? Your guess is as good as mine.”

This is where his critique expands beyond Rivers United and lands squarely on the country itself.

“It’s a failure of Nigeria.”

“If Nigeria were working, then a lot of our institutions would work.”

“Having said that, I believe Nigerians should desist from always thinking more highly of ourselves than we really are.”

Koiki: Strip it down to the League

Where Mr Acheru sees a national and cultural failure, Babatunde Koiki sharply narrows the lens to the NPFL.

“It’s very simple. This is strictly a failure of the NPFL.”

Mr Koiki is unequivocal. For him, continental embarrassment is the logical outcome of a league that does not meet elite standards.

“The quality of the NPFL is not the very best. It’s not the highest. And that is why you see that Nigerian club sides regularly fail on the continent.”

He links this decline directly to player development and export value.

“And Nigerian players are rarely getting good moves to proper clubs in Europe.”

According to Mr Koiki, the most telling evidence lies in where Nigeria’s best talents are now sourced.

“If you notice over the last few years, the very best Nigerian talents are moving from academies and not professional clubs.”

The reason, he argues, is clear.

“Because many of the international scouts and agents, they find that the very best players, those who haven’t picked up any bad habits, those who are still malleable, those who are still tradable, can only be found in the academies.”

Facilities, coaching, and the soup analogy

Mr Koiki dismisses the idea that coaching alone can bridge this quality gap.

“The quality of the Nigerian Professional Football League is not the very best. The quality of the football is not the highest. The quality of the facilities is not the highest. Of course, and that is the reason why you can never get a good product.”

He drives the point home with a vivid analogy.

“You cannot make Ogbono soup with ingredients of Okro. It’s not possible. You cannot make Egusi soup with the ingredients of Edikang-ikong.”

Even elite coaches, he insists, would fail in such conditions.

“So even if you have a fantastic coach, bring in Jose Mourinho, he would not achieve any meaningful results because the quality of the players that he’s using are not the highest.”

To underline this, Mr Koiki references recent coaching outcomes.

“Look at the Nigerian national team coach, Eric Chelle. When he was handed the reins of the CHAN team, look at how they were beaten black and blue in East Africa.”

“But when he took charge of the full Nigerian squad, look at the results that he managed to garner at the last AFCON.”

The difference, he says, was simple.

“He had better quality materials to work with.”

A league without standards?

Mr Koiki’s critique does not stop at players and facilities. He questions the technical leadership within the NPFL itself.

“What are the standards of the coaches that are coaching in the NPFL? Which one of them, at least the minimum of a coach in the Nigerian Premier Football League, should be a CAF A license, if you ask me.”

“How many NPFL coaches have a CAF A license?”

For him, excuses no longer apply.

“We have no excuse. Plain and simple. It’s a question of the NPFL’s poor quality.”

And his conclusion is as blunt as it is sobering.

“If you bring Jose Mourinho, if you bring Pep Guardiola, you cannot achieve greater results. And that’s a fact.”

So, where does Rivers United’s exit leave us?

China Acheru sees a nation overestimating itself, judging excellence by a domestic scale that collapses once exposed to Africa. Babatunde Koiki sees a league whose ceiling in quality is too low to sustain continental success, regardless of coaching pedigree.

Between both arguments lies a shared truth: Rivers United did not fail in isolation. Their elimination is a mirror reflecting Nigerian football’s uncomfortable reality: dominant at home, diminished abroad.

Until Nigerian standards are honestly recalibrated against Africa’s best, Rivers United’s story may remain less an anomaly and more a pattern.