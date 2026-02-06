Troops of the Nigerian Army have dismantled kidnappers’ hideouts in Edo North Senatorial District, apprehended 13 suspects and recovered arms, drugs and other incriminating items.

This is contained in a statement on Friday by the acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 4 Brigade Nigerian Army, Kennedy Anyanwu.

Mr Anyanwu, a captain, said the operation, carried out on 4 February by troops of 4 Brigade in collaboration with the Nigerian Air Force, Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Edo State Security Corps, targeted Osara, Auchi and Okpella communities in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo.

He said the clearance exercise, codenamed Operation IGBO DANU 1, led to the arrest of eight suspected kidnappers and drug peddlers.

“Items recovered included a pump-action gun, live cartridges, a locally made pistol, a POS machine, cutlasses, mobile phones, a digital camera, codeine syrup, weighing scales, substances suspected to be cannabis sativa, tramadol and ice, as well as N87,550 cash.

“In a related operation, the troops also combed Aviele Forest, a known criminal corridor in the area, arresting five additional suspects and recovering two motorcycles, phones and a power bank.

“The suspects and recovered exhibits were handed over to the police in Edo for further investigation and prosecution,” he said.

Speaking on the operations, the Commander, 4 Brigade, Ahmed Balogun, commended the synergy among the security agencies, warning that Edo State would remain hostile to kidnappers and other criminal elements.

Mr Balogun, a brigadier-general, reaffirmed the Brigade’s commitment to protecting lives and property while appreciating the General Officer Commanding 2 Division, Chinedu Nnebeife, major-general, for his strategic guidance and support.

Four victims rescued from kidnappers in the Delta

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring Delta State, the police have rescued four people who were abducted by kidnappers in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, SP Bright Edafe, disclosed this to reporters on Thursday in Warri.

Mr Edafe, a superintendent of police, said that the victims were rescued on Monday by police operatives attached to the Otu-Jeremi Division in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the division had received a distress call on the incident and promptly deployed operatives to the scene.

“The DPO received a distress report that five armed men, suspected to be kidnappers, blocked the Ewu–Ajekuta Road and forcefully abducted four occupants of a Toyota Sienna vehicle.

“Following receipt of the information, the DPO immediately mobilised his operatives and swung into action.

READ ALSO: Woman gives birth in captivity after kidnappers killed husband in Plateau

“The Police operatives, in collaboration with sister security agencies and vigilant members of the Ewu community, pursued the suspects.

“The sustained and coordinated effort resulted in the successful rescue of the four victims,” he said.

Mr Edafe said that the victims were taken to the hospital for proper medical examinations.

He said that two expended 7.5mm ammunition were recovered from the scene, and that the command had intensified the manhunt for the fleeing criminals.

(NAN)