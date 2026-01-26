The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to deepening ties with Türkiye.

Mr Tuggar made the disclosure in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja by Alkasim Abdulkadir, special assistant on Media and Communications to the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The statement is against the backdrop of Mr Tuggar’s high-level talks with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation between the two countries in Ankara, Türkiye.

The talk, which was on the sidelines of the preparations ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s State visit to Türkiye, marked Mr Tuggar’s first official visit to Türkiye.

According to him, it was focused on strengthening political, economic, security, and multilateral cooperation.

The minister quoted his counterpart, Mr Fidan, as having commended Nigeria’s constructive role in promoting regional stability, peace, and prosperity in West Africa, noting Nigeria’s leadership within regional and continental frameworks.

Mr Tuggar also emphasised the need to expand bilateral trade and increase mutual investment, particularly in sectors of interest to Turkish companies, including construction, manufacturing, energy, and infrastructure.

The two ministers acknowledged steady growth in the economic relations between the two countries and underlined the need to unlock further potential through structured public–private engagement.

On security cooperation, both ministers highlighted opportunities to deepen collaboration in military affairs and the defence industry.

READ ALSO: President Tinubu to undertake state visit to Turkey

“This meeting reflects growing strategic character of Nigeria–Türkiye relations.

“It is also anchored on shared positions on sovereignty, institutional cooperation, and pragmatic partnership with both sides expressing confidence in the prospects for deeper engagement in the period ahead,” Mr Tuggar said.

(NAN)