President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja on Monday, 26 January, for a state visit to the Republic of Türkiye.

The visit is aimed at strengthening the existing cordial relations between the two countries and exploring further areas of cooperation in security, education, social development, innovation, and aviation.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid an official visit to Nigeria from 19-20 October 2021.

During President Tinubu’s visit, both countries will engage in strategic political and diplomatic discussions on shared values in finance, communication, trade and investment.

The agenda will include meetings between high-ranking officials of both nations and the signing of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in scientific research, energy, technical cooperation, media and communications, military cooperation and protocol, among others.

A business forum will bring together investors from both countries to explore areas of interest during the visit.

Members of the President’s entourage participating in the bilateral discussions include: Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi SAN; Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd) and Chairman, House Committee on Defence, Hon. Jimi Benson.

Others are: Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim; Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; Minister of Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu; and Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed.

President Tinubu is expected to return to the country at the conclusion of the visit.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

January 25, 2025