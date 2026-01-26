Steve Tikolo, a former Kenyan international, has stepped down from his roles as head coach of the Nigeria men’s senior cricket team and as high-performance manager of the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF).

Mr Tikolo, who was employed in October 2022, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the decision was informed by personal responsibilities back home.

“I had to step back due to family issues that require my presence back home. It’s not been an easy decision, but that’s life,’’ he said.

Mr Tikolo was appointed in 2022 on an initial two-year contract. His deal was later extended in 2024.

His appointment followed the resignation of Sri Lankan Asanka Gurusinha as Head Coach in April 2022 due to health concerns.

During his tenure with the Yellow Greens, Mr Tikolo led the team to two regional titles, winning the 2023 and 2025 West Africa Trophies held in Lagos and Abuja, respectively.

Nigeria also featured in the ICC T20 World Cup qualifiers under his leadership but fell short against Africa’s top-ranked sides.

As a high-performance manager, Mr Tikolo’s impact extended to the women’s game, with the Female Yellow Greens winning a historic bronze medal at the 2023 African Games in Ghana.

The Junior Female Yellow Greens also made global headlines by finishing sixth at the 2025 ICC Under-19 Women’s World Cup in Malaysia.

