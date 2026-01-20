The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) says fire has razed the upper floor of a one-storey commercial building housing computer dealers at Computer Village, Ikeja, early Monday.

The Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

“Following distress alerts received at about 1:55 a.m. via the 767/112 Toll-Free Emergency Lines, LASEMA activated the State’s Emergency Response Plan from its Command and Control Centre in Alausa, Ikeja.

“Upon arrival at the scene at about 2:15 a.m., the LASEMA Response Team discovered active flames and thick smoke engulfing the upper floor of a one-storey commercial building mainly used for the storage and sale of computers and accessories,” he said.

Mr Oke-Osanyintolu said the high concentration of combustible materials in the building contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

He added that the cause of the fire was yet to be determined and was currently under investigation.

“No lives were lost in the incident; however, one firefighter sustained minor injuries during the operation and was treated on-site by the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS),” he said.

The permanent secretary said the entire upper floor of the building was destroyed, with goods and property worth millions of naira lost to the inferno.

He added that the structure had been partially compromised and would require immediate structural integrity assessment.

“The area was promptly cordoned off, and necessary safety measures were implemented to protect adjoining buildings, successfully preventing the fire from spreading to neighbouring structures,” he said.

Mr Oke-Osanyintolu said the fire had been fully extinguished, while damping-down operations were ongoing to eliminate residual heat and prevent re-ignition.

He urged operators of commercial facilities to strictly adhere to fire safety measures and proper storage protocols.

He said that agencies that responded to the incident include the LASEMA, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, LASAMBUS, and the Nigeria Police Force.

(NAN)