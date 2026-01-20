Controversial singer Habeeb “Portable” Okikiola has regained freedom after spending a week in police detention over an alleged assault on police officers and other individuals.

The singer was remanded by a Federal High Court sitting in Ota, Ogun State, on 13 January 2026, for allegedly assaulting police officers and other individuals at his bar in the Iyana Ilogbo area on 1 January 2026.

He was arraigned on a nine-count charge bordering on assault, theft, causing harm, and resisting arrest. He was also accused of stealing a Mercedes-Benz E300 valued at N12 million.

The ‘Spider-Man’ crooner was denied bail due to the absence of a police officer involved, then remanded in police custody by the court.

Freedom

However, on Monday, a viral video on X showed Portable celebrating his release with his associates.

In the clip, they surrounded the singer, insisting he had been wrongly accused and was innocent of the charges against him, even bestowing on him a new nickname, “Innocenty.”

“You can start calling me that name, and we are going to sing about it,” the Zazoo Zeh hitmaker said.

Appreciation

Furthermore, the singer’s manager, Baby Luv, also celebrated Portable’s freedom in an Instagram post, attaching a picture of the singer and his wife, Bewaji.

In the post, Baby Luv celebrated the singer’s release from police detention and also acknowledged the steadfast effort of the singer’s wife, Bewaji, in the process.

“All glory to God. Grace spoke, mercy prevailed. #Freedom. She stayed when it was hardest. God honoured her faith #Thankful,” the manager wrote.

Meanwhile, this is one of several instances in which the singer has faced legal troubles, including arrest, arraignment, and periods of remand in police custody.

Both before he rose to prominence and since attaining stardom in 2022, he has been held in various correctional facilities across Kwara, Lagos, and Ogun states over alleged offences such as assaulting public officials, tricycle theft, defamation, and evading arrest, among others.