Read the full statement

FCT POLICE ARREST SIX WANTED ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECTS

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested six notorious armed robbery suspects linked to a series of violent crimes, particularly around nightclubs and recreational centres within the Abuja metropolis.

On Friday, 17th January 2026, at about 5:45 p.m., acting on credible intelligence, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Miller G. Dantawaye, psc., directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to ensure the immediate arrest of the criminal gang.

Consequently, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, SCID, DCP Aliyu Abubakar, deployed a discreet intelligence-led operation led by ACP Victor Godfrey, the Commander, Scorpion Squad.

The team successfully tracked and raided the gang’s hideout at Dakwa, Dei-Dei area of the FCT, where the suspects were apprehended while planning a fresh attack.

The arrested suspects are:

•Suleiman Magaji (25)

•Abdullahi Abubakar (20)

•Abubakar Shitu ‘M’ (25)

•Sani Ibrahim (17)

•Rabiu Dahiru (19)

•Ahmen Abdullahi (26)

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects are responsible for several armed robbery incidents within the FCT, including a recent robbery at Crystal Lounge, Wuse II, where a hotel guest was dispossessed of gold jewellery valued at approximately Fifteen Million Naira (₦15,000,000).

The suspects reportedly sold the stolen items for One Million Two Hundred Thousand Naira (₦1.2 million).

During the operation, the following exhibits were recovered:

•One black toy gun

•Local charms

•Long and short knives

•Forty-two (42) bags of dried leaves suspected to be Cannabis sativa

The suspects and exhibits are currently in Police custody and will be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Miller G. Dantawaye, psc, commended the officers for their professionalism and gallantry. He also appreciated the members of the public for the timely and useful information that led to the successful arrest of the suspects.

The CP further urged residents to remain vigilant, security-conscious, and to continue supporting Police operations by promptly reporting suspicious persons or activities through the Command’s emergency lines:

08032003913 and 07057337653.

Together, we will continue to rid the Federal Capital Territory of criminal elements.

SP Josephine Adeh,

Police Public Relations Officer,

FCT Police Command,

Abuja.

18th January, 2026