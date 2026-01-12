The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the Super Eagles on their Saturday “impressive and confidence-boosting victory” over the Atlas Lions of Algeria.

The party’s National Chairman, Tanimu Turaki, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said it was truly heart-warming to see the national team soar with such authority and composure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Eagles on Saturday edged Algeria 2-0 in a high-octane quarter-final match of the competition.

Mr Turaki saluted the team for making the nation proud with the victory.

“From the blast of the opening whistle, the Super Eagles took firm control of the game, displaying remarkable tactical discipline, technical finesse, resilience, and stamina.

“The team left no doubt about its determination, cohesion, and capacity to compete at the highest level of African football.

“Of particular note is the outstanding work of the coaching crew, whose strategic depth and technical competence were evident throughout the encounter.

“Their preparation and game management translated into a commanding performance that reflects a promising future for Nigerian football,” he said.

Mr Turaki expressed optimism that the Super Eagles would lift the AFCON trophy.

“We fervently pray that this renewed momentum carries the team all the way to lifting the coveted trophy, bringing joy to millions of Nigerians and helping to assuage the disappointment of our inability to secure a ticket to the Mundial,” he said

