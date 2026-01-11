For all the noise, history, and scars that usually accompany a Nigeria–Algeria showdown, this one passed with surprising calm.

At the Stade de Marrakech, the Nigeria Super Eagles delivered a performance of authority and composure, dispatching Algeria 2–0 to book their place in the semi-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

It was not flawless. It was not ruthless in front of goal. But it was controlled, mature, and, most importantly, convincing.

After a first half that saw Eric Chelle’s men waste a flurry of chances, Nigeria returned from the interval with renewed intensity and clarity, overwhelming Vladimir Petkovic’s Fennec Foxes in a second-half display that underlined their growing status as genuine title contenders.

Two goals from enigmatic forwards, Victor Osimhen in the 47th minute and Akor Adams 10 minutes later, were enough to silence the North Africans and send the Super Eagles to the Semi-finals.

Five takeaways from Nigeria’s 2–0 win over Algeria

A more mature Victor Osimhen emerges

After drawing criticism for his reaction during the win over Mozambique, where he walked off without celebrating, Osimhen responded in the best possible way.

He scored. He assisted. He led.

Beyond his goal involvement, the Galatasaray striker displayed composure and leadership, even taking on the captain’s armband when Wilfred Ndidi was withdrawn with a knock.

This was Osimhen, the leader, not just Osimhen the scorer; a development that could prove decisive as the tournament reaches its final stretch.

Osayi-Samuel and Onyemaechi owned the Flanks

Nigeria’s full-backs were outstanding on both ends of the pitch.

Onyemaechi’s delivery for Osimhen’s opener was inch-perfect, the kind of cross defenders fear and strikers dream of. Meanwhile, Bright Osayi-Samuel stretched Algeria relentlessly on the right, ensuring the pitch remained wide and uncomfortable for the North Africans.

Defensively, the Birmingham City man won 70 per cent of his duels and finished as the most fouled player on the pitch; a clear indication of how much trouble he caused.

With Ola Aina and Benjamin Frederick sidelined by injury, Osayi-Samuel has stepped up impressively, turning a potential weakness into a strength.

Alex Iwobi, the quiet conductor

Iwobi may not grab the headlines, but Nigeria’s rhythm flows through him.

His pass to Onyemaechi initiated the move for the opener. His line-breaking ball released Osimhen for the second. Two decisive sequences, zero assists on paper; but immense influence on the pitch.

The former Arsenal midfielder continues to prove that control and intelligence often matter more than numbers.

Eric Chelle’s structure is elevating the squad

This is where the transformation is most evident.

Players like Iwobi were heavily criticised during the previous AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire for underwhelming displays. Under Eric Chelle, those same players are flourishing.

Chelle’s structure has unlocked balance: Lookman, Osimhen, Akor Adams, Calvin Bassey, and Iwobi are all thriving within clearly defined roles. Even more importantly, the bench now offers solutions rather than panic.

Nigeria no longer look like a team reliant on moments. They look like a system.

Nigeria are no longer hiding their title ambitions

Many expected Algeria to be Nigeria’s sternest test in Morocco. On paper, it made sense. In reality, the Super Eagles barely flinched.

The scoreline was kind to Algeria. Up until the 75th minute, they failed to register a single shot; on or off target. Nigeria dominated territory, tempo, and transitions, marrying defensive discipline with attacking intent.

This was not just a quarter-final win. It was a message to the rest of the field: Nigeria can win games both with flair and with control.

A team growing at the right time

Nigeria’s victory over Algeria was not built on chaos or adrenaline. It was built on structure, patience, and collective belief.

With each passing game, the Super Eagles look less like hopeful contenders and more like a team that understands exactly what it takes to go all the way.

And in tournaments like AFCON, that understanding often makes all the difference.