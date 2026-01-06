Victor Osimhen showed visible frustration during Nigeria’s 4-0 win over Mozambique at Fes Sports Complex, raising brief concerns in the Super Eagles’ round-of-16 AFCON clash.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osimhen, who scored twice, reacted after Ademola Lookman missed a passing option, prompting momentary tension before the Galatasaray striker was substituted in the 70th minute.

Speaking after the match, Lookman dismissed talk of any rift, insisting team unity and winning remained Nigeria’s priority at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

“Victor is our number one guy,” Lookman said. “He’s a top striker, vital to us. Moments like that happen, but they don’t change our togetherness.

“I play for the badge and my teammates; assists or goals, the team comes first.”

“Victor’s hunger drives us. We understand each other and keep pushing.”

“We stay calm, respect decisions, and focus on the next game,” he said.

NAN also reports that Osimhen has three goals and three assists so far, while Lookman leads with three goals and four assists, underlining Nigeria’s attacking depth.