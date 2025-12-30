Victor Osimhen captained Nigeria to a confident 3–1 win over Uganda on Tuesday evening as the Super Eagles completed a flawless group-stage campaign at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Head coach Eric Chelle rang several changes to his starting lineup but kept Nigeria’s winning rhythm intact, with Osimhen handed the captain’s armband in the absence of Wilfred Ndidi.

The decision paid off as the Super Eagles controlled large periods of the game at the Fez Stadium and finished as Group C winners with maximum nine points from three matches.

Nigeria started with Francis Uzoho in goal, a back four of Ryan Alebiosu, Igoh Ogbu, Calvin Bassey and Bruno Onyemaechi. In midfield, Raphael Onyedika partnered Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, while Samuel Chukwueze, Paul Onuachu and Moses Simon supported Osimhen in attack.

Despite Uganda’s urgency — knowing only a win would keep their slim qualification hopes alive — Nigeria settled quicker and dictated the tempo with calm passing and movement.

The breakthrough arrived in the 28th minute.

A sharp team move down the right ended with Dele-Bashiru delivering a low cross into the box, where Onuachu reacted fastest to poke the ball home from close range.

It was a deserved lead, reflecting Nigeria’s growing dominance.

Uganda tried to respond before the break, but their efforts were mostly hopeful. Nigeria went into half-time leading 1–0 and firmly in control.

The match turned decisively in Nigeria’s favour early in the second half when Uganda were reduced to ten men.

Goalkeeper Salim Magoola was shown a straight red card in the 58th minute after handling the ball outside his area to stop Osimhen, who was through on goal.

The incident ended Uganda’s resistance.

Nigeria quickly made their numerical advantage count. In the 62nd minute, Chukwueze squared a neat pass into the box for Onyedika, who took one touch before calmly sliding the ball past the substitute goalkeeper to make it 2–0.

Five minutes later, Onyedika struck again to seal the result. This time, a quick switch of play caught Uganda out, and Chukwueze’s cutback found the midfielder arriving late. His low finish into the corner made it 3–0 and effectively ended the contest.

Uganda did manage a late consolation goal in the 75th minute. Substitute Allan Okello slipped a clever pass through to Mato, who chipped the ball over Uzoho to reduce the deficit. It was a moment of quality in an otherwise difficult evening for the Cranes.

Osimhen, though not on the scoresheet, led by example throughout the match.

He pressed from the front, linked play well, and played a key role in Nigeria’s opening goal.

The Galatasaray striker was substituted late in the game to applause, having successfully marshalled the team as captain.

Nigeria saw out the closing stages comfortably, making further changes to manage minutes and avoid unnecessary risks ahead of the knockout rounds.

The final whistle confirmed Nigeria as the first team at AFCON 2025 to win all three group matches, underlining their status as one of the tournament favourites.